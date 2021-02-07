School employees, law enforcement officers get their turn; more than 1,000 vaccinated at Saturday clinic at MAC

School staff and law enforcement personnel finally got their turn at getting vaccinated against the coronavirus during the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department’s first clinic Saturday at the Mid-America Center.
They’re part of Phase 1B in the rollout of the vaccines.
School employees from every district in the county signed up for the clinic, in addition to law enforcement personnel, public health Director Matt Wyant said earlier in the week. The clinic was only open to school employees and law enforcement officials who registered in advance. The public health department planned to have 1,700 first doses on hand for the event.
The county has both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines now, which both require two shots spaced 28 and 21 days apart, respectively.
Lewis Central Community School District employees were excited about the opportunity, according to Superintendent Eric Knost, who signed up for a shot.
LoriAnn Brougham, a kindergarten teacher at Kreft Primary School, confirmed that.
“Our staff are very pleased to have this opportunity to begin the process of getting our community vaccinated,” said Brougham, who also signed up. “We are thankful to public health and our district leadership for making it happen.”
Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo did not sign up, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the district.
“She decided to wait until the next distribution date so that others could receive the vaccination this weekend,” Ostrowski said.
Despite the supply, time slots ran out before some of those interested were able to register, including Shari Anderson, who teaches at Kirn Middle School. She said she plans to sign up for a clinic on Feb. 13.
Staff members at Iowa School for the Deaf have not yet had an opportunity to get vaccinated, according to Diane Knigge, head nurse.
Additional clinics will be held in the coming weeks for those who need the second shot.
Phase 1B has the following tiers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health:
Tier 1 — First Responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, child welfare and social workers; pre-K through 12th grade school staff, early childhood education employees and childcare workers.
Tier 2 — Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing; individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff.
Tier 3 — Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college students in dormitories; government officials, including staff, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
Tier 4 — Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.
Tier 5 — Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.