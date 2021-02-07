School employees, law enforcement officers get their turn; more than 1,000 vaccinated at Saturday clinic at MAC

Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo did not sign up, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the district.

“She decided to wait until the next distribution date so that others could receive the vaccination this weekend,” Ostrowski said.

Despite the supply, time slots ran out before some of those interested were able to register, including Shari Anderson, who teaches at Kirn Middle School. She said she plans to sign up for a clinic on Feb. 13.

Staff members at Iowa School for the Deaf have not yet had an opportunity to get vaccinated, according to Diane Knigge, head nurse.

Additional clinics will be held in the coming weeks for those who need the second shot.

Phase 1B has the following tiers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health:

Tier 1 — First Responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, child welfare and social workers; pre-K through 12th grade school staff, early childhood education employees and childcare workers.