School staff COVID-19 vaccinations to wrap up soon

Most of the school employees in Pottawattamie County who wanted to be vaccinated against the coronavirus have now been vaccinated.

Many got their second dose during a clinic held by Pottawattamie County Public Health Saturday at the Mid-America Center. The final clinic for teachers and law enforcement will be this Saturday.

Most, but not all, Lewis Central Community School District employees who wanted the vaccine have gotten it, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.

“There is still another round for employees who could not make the first date,” he said. “I believe we now have somewhere around 300 employees who have had both vaccinations.”

Knost said it makes the school environment safer for those who have been vaccinated.

“I definitely feel safer for those specific employees, but we still want to make sure we are not spreading COVID to those who are not vaccinated,” he said.

All of the staff members at Heartland Christian School who wanted to be vaccinated “have received both doses,” Executive Director Larry Gray said Monday.