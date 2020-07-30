Schultz discusses COVID response, budget, projects in State of the County address

It goes without saying, 2020 has been something so far.
On Wednesday afternoon, Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Chairman Justin Schultz delivered a State of the County address, touching on the issues that have affected the county this year, while also discussing ongoing projects.
“If I could define our county with a few keywords, it would be vibrant, resilient and strong,” Schultz told a crowd of about 50 people at the Council Bluffs Country Club.
The event, hosted by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, featured temperature checks at the door and spaced seating. The majority of attendees wore masks.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a burden on the county, but Schultz said he was proud of the work done by the county public health and emergency management departments, among others, in working to keep people safe.
At 2:30 p.m., the state COVID-19 website listed 1,084 positive cases. The positive rate has increased from 7.4% in early July to 7.9% on Wednesday.
Schultz pointed out that Douglas County, Nebraska (home to Omaha) has about 1,700 cases per 100,000, compared to a little more than 1,100 per 100,000 in Pottawattamie County.
In the address, Schultz said county public health officials are contact tracing daily, while the effort has included collaboration with city governments, businesses, nonprofit organizations and other entities.
“People from every sector used their connections to arrange for isolation areas, PPE (person protective equipment) and staffing to contribute to each other,” he said.
Schultz said the county budget has not yet suffered material revenue loss from the pandemic. County fund balances were about $368,000 over projections in Fiscal Year 2020, with the county balances at $51 million coming into the fiscal year, which ended June 30. The county took in $1.9 million in revenue, while spending $5.6 million — the majority on on capital improvement projects — and ended the fiscal year with $47.5 million as of June 30.
Schultz said the county has hired a consultant to assist in seeking grants and other funding at the state and federal level to offset COVID-19 costs. He noted the process is complicated, as multiple agencies have money available.
Asked during a question and answer portion with Schultz and other attending board members — Scott Belt, Lynn Grobe and Tim Wichman — what happens if those state and federal dollars aren’t secured, Schultz said the county set aside and received funds to cover COVID-19 costs should additional grants not come in.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said the board set aside $400,000 from the gaming fund, while the county has also received grants from two state programs and the Iowa West, Pottawattamie County Community and Southwest Iowa Foundations that total around $131,000.
“The community partners and foundations were amazing to step up and help us the way they did,” Wyant said.
In the address, Schultz said capital improvement projects continue in the county. The county is currently renovating the “B-wing” of the county Courthouse, a space that formerly housed the Council Bluffs Police Department. Additionally, the county has partnered with foundations to make improvements at county parks.
He also discussed a litany of road projects — some of which includes partnerships with the City of Council Bluffs — including Railroad Highway and Eastern Hills Road, among many.
Projects are also underway on Main Street facades in Carson, Oakland and Macedonia, with bonding planned to upgrade security cameras at the Courthouse and Pottawattamie County Jail, which need to be converted from analog to digital.
Asked what he hopes people took away from the speech after the event, Schultz said “We are a resilient community.
“We are strong,” he said. “We’re coming together to address issues and we’re going to get through it.”
