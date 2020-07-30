Schultz discusses COVID response, budget, projects in State of the County address

“People from every sector used their connections to arrange for isolation areas, PPE (person protective equipment) and staffing to contribute to each other,” he said.

Schultz said the county budget has not yet suffered material revenue loss from the pandemic. County fund balances were about $368,000 over projections in Fiscal Year 2020, with the county balances at $51 million coming into the fiscal year, which ended June 30. The county took in $1.9 million in revenue, while spending $5.6 million — the majority on on capital improvement projects — and ended the fiscal year with $47.5 million as of June 30.

Schultz said the county has hired a consultant to assist in seeking grants and other funding at the state and federal level to offset COVID-19 costs. He noted the process is complicated, as multiple agencies have money available.

Asked during a question and answer portion with Schultz and other attending board members — Scott Belt, Lynn Grobe and Tim Wichman — what happens if those state and federal dollars aren’t secured, Schultz said the county set aside and received funds to cover COVID-19 costs should additional grants not come in.