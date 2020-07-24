Six COVID-19 deaths reported at Risen Son; state launches mask awareness campaign

Over the slightly more than 24-hour time period, the state reported 841 new cases, putting the total in Iowa at 40,634. There have been 437,848 tests, for a positive rate of 9.3%. There have been recoveries 28,924, up from 28,607 on Wednesday, and there were 10 new deaths, with the total now at 818.

Iowa Department of Public Health launches mask usage campaign

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a campaign asking Iowans to wear a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign asks the public to #StepUpMaskUpIA.

This new outreach campaign encourages Iowans to follow important public health mitigation measures, such as wearing a cloth face covering when in public, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.

“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backwards,” Gov. Kim Reynolds told Iowans in a recent video address and Tweet. “Whether it’s wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene or staying home when we’re sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let’s step up Iowa! Protecting yourself means you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers, and your fellow Iowans. Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”