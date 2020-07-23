Six COVID-19 deaths reported at Risen Son; state launches mask awareness campaign

There have been six deaths tied to a COVID-19 outbreak at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs.
The state COVID-19 website listed the 17th death in Pottawattamie County late Wednesday. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it was a woman 81 years old or older who lived at Risen Son.
The department also said a death originally not attributed to the Risen Son is among the six. A man 81 or older died at a local hospital earlier this month, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. Wyant said Thursday it wasn't initially noted that the man was a Risen Son resident.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 18 deaths on Thursday afternoon. Wyant said he believed it was a possible duplicate and mistake on the state's part, as there had been no new deaths reported to him. One possibility, he said, is it was reported from out of state directly to the Iowa Department of Public Health and hadn't been reported to the Pottawattamie County department yet.
Asked about discrepancies in the past, the Iowa Department of Public Health has noted numbers are updated frequently "to reflect additional information that we might receive through the investigation process."
A message to a department official Thursday wasn't immediately returned.
Ray Dickison, chief operating officer and leader of a COVID-19 task force for Risen Son parent company Christian Horizons, said Thursday that a total of 21 residents in the facility's skilled nursing unit have tested positive. He said "several" have recovered, with the facility expecting to issue a further update Friday on recoveries.
Dickison said 15 staff members at Risen Son have tested positive, with six recovered. Risen Son said Monday positive staff members are unable to return to work until "negative tests have been confirmed in coordination with the local health department's guidance."
One of the deaths at Risen Son was Katie G. Jacobs, 96, who passed away Wednesday from the coronavirus, according to the family's obituary in the Nonpareil.
"She loved her farm and kept mowing until the age of 89. She acquired shingles, which began her battle. She fought hard, and battled the (coronavirus) but ultimately her body and soul wore out," the obituary reads.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the state COVID-19 website listed 974 positive cases in the county -- up 29 from a little over 24 hours earlier.
There have been 12,837 tests in the county, and the positive rate increased slightly to 7.6% -- the highest in around a month, after weeks in the 7.4-7.5% range.
The state listed 722 recoveries in the county.
Over the slightly more than 24-hour time period, the state reported 841 new cases, putting the total in Iowa at 40,634. There have been 437,848 tests, for a positive rate of 9.3%. There have been recoveries 28,924, up from 28,607 on Wednesday, and there were 10 new deaths, with the total now at 818.
Iowa Department of Public Health launches mask usage campaign
The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a campaign asking Iowans to wear a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The campaign asks the public to #StepUpMaskUpIA.
This new outreach campaign encourages Iowans to follow important public health mitigation measures, such as wearing a cloth face covering when in public, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.
“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backwards,” Gov. Kim Reynolds told Iowans in a recent video address and Tweet. “Whether it’s wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene or staying home when we’re sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let’s step up Iowa! Protecting yourself means you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers, and your fellow Iowans. Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Reynolds has been reticent to issue a statewide mask requirement. Iowa has been one of the only states that does not have any enforceable local or state mask mandates. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor has said that she believes residents will wear them on their own and that municipalities can require them only if she grants that authority, which she’s declined to do.
Because Reynolds has a public health proclamation in effect, a local official can’t implement requirements that conflict with the state rules, the governor said.
“If it’s not consistent with that then it’s not appropriate and it’s not in effect,” Reynolds said of a mask requirement issued by the mayor of Muscatine.
Iowa City has since issued a mask mandate as well.
Across the river in Omaha, Douglas County health officials are taking steps toward requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
"We're in an unprecedented pandemic now, and we need to do everything we can to slow it down," said Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County (Nebraska) Board of Health.
Rodgers said county health and legal officials began investigating their options this week after the Lincoln-Lancaster County (Nebraska) Health Department announced its indoor mask mandate on Friday.
For more information on cloth face coverings, including how to make them, how to wear them appropriately and how to care for them, as well as outreach materials including #StepUpMaskUpIA resources, go to idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Public.
-- Ryan J. Foley and David Pitt of the Associated Press and Julie Anderson of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
