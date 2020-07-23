Six COVID-19 deaths reported at Risen Son; state launches mask awareness campaign

There have been six deaths tied to a COVID-19 outbreak at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs.

The state COVID-19 website listed the 17th death in Pottawattamie County late Wednesday. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it was a woman 81 years old or older who lived at Risen Son.

The department also said a death originally not attributed to the Risen Son is among the six. A man 81 or older died at a local hospital earlier this month, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. Wyant said Thursday it wasn't initially noted that the man was a Risen Son resident.

The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 18 deaths on Thursday afternoon. Wyant said he believed it was a possible duplicate and mistake on the state's part, as there had been no new deaths reported to him. One possibility, he said, is it was reported from out of state directly to the Iowa Department of Public Health and hadn't been reported to the Pottawattamie County department yet.

Asked about discrepancies in the past, the Iowa Department of Public Health has noted numbers are updated frequently "to reflect additional information that we might receive through the investigation process."

A message to a department official Thursday wasn't immediately returned.