Some pharmacies begin taking vaccination appointments

“That’ll help us with increased dosage in the area,” Wyant said.

The other half of the county’s weekly allotments will go toward phase 1B tiers, starting with school employees and law enforcement.

The first county clinic, open only to school employees and law enforcement officials who’ve registered, will be held on Saturday. Wyant said the county hopes to administer 1,700 first doses at the clinic. The county now has both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which each require two shots, spaced 28 and 21 days apart, respectively.

School employees from every district in the county have signed up for the clinic, in addition to law enforcement personnel. Given the larger population, Wyant said the appointment split is about 80-20% school employees.

Additional clinics will be held in the coming days and weeks, along with booster — second — dose clinics. The county is still working through health care workers for booster shots.

As the county begins to work through the phase 1B tiers, it will also look to hold clinics for those 65 and older as well.