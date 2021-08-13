Spirit of Courage Virtual Auction to continue for another week

Jennie Edmundson Foundation officials are reminding supporters that the Spirit of Courage virtual auction has not been postponed, even though the gala and golf tournament have.
The auction is underway and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Aug. 19. To shop, visit qtego.net/qlink/mjehgala.
The many and varied products are worth browsing and offer another option for people who want to contribute to the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund but aren’t able to attend the Spirit of Courage Gala or golf tournament, noted Tara Slevin, vice president and chief philanthropy officer for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and the foundation.
“I would just encourage people to take a look at those auction items and think about giving some dollars to support this,” she said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody. We had a great showing of support from the local business community, as well as our Jennie Edmundson employees.”
There was some competition among departments to see which one could donate the most merchandise for the auction, she said.
When Pottawattamie County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 approached 15%, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Jennie Edmundson Foundation officials wrestled with the question of what to do about the annual Spirit of Courage Celebration and when they could hold activities if they postponed them, Slevin said. They considered the safety measures the Mid-America Center and Dodge Riverside Golf Club have implemented.
“The number one thing was really just the safety of our great supporters,” she said. “We realized that, of the 600 people (expected to attend), 70% would probably be in a high-risk category.”
Ultimately, organizers were able to find dates that would work for all the key players, Slevin said.
“We didn’t lose anybody,” she said. “Obviously, the first people we reached out to were this year’s award recipients.”
Organizers also had to call sponsors and table sponsors, Slevin said.
“We had a great outpouring of support from cancer patients and past and current (award) recipients, as well,” she said.
The foundation appreciated the MAC’s willingness to work with Jennie on reserving new dates, Slevin said.
Since 2003, Jennie’s Spirit of Courage events have raised almost $2 million, according to the foundation’s website. One hundred percent of those dollars have been donated to the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund, which provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The fund assists patients by paying for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent and gas.
There’s room for a few more foursomes in the golf tourney, and there are more tickets available for the gala.
The Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament has been postponed until 9 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3AE3yOg.
The Spirit of Courage Gala will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Mid-America Center, following a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. This year’s honorees are Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3iFYjHJ.
For more information, visit jehfoundation.org.