Spirit of Courage Virtual Auction to continue for another week

Jennie Edmundson Foundation officials are reminding supporters that the Spirit of Courage virtual auction has not been postponed, even though the gala and golf tournament have.

The auction is underway and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Aug. 19. To shop, visit qtego.net/qlink/mjehgala.

The many and varied products are worth browsing and offer another option for people who want to contribute to the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund but aren’t able to attend the Spirit of Courage Gala or golf tournament, noted Tara Slevin, vice president and chief philanthropy officer for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and the foundation.

“I would just encourage people to take a look at those auction items and think about giving some dollars to support this,” she said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody. We had a great showing of support from the local business community, as well as our Jennie Edmundson employees.”

There was some competition among departments to see which one could donate the most merchandise for the auction, she said.