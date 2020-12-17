Sports Story of the Year: COVID-19 impacts high school sports in a big way

While athletes were excited and eager to have the chance to compete again, the students, the coaches all had the question of, how long will this all last?

In an effort to make sure they played their full season, players were quick to obey the guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And though it took some getting used to, it was worth it to everyone involved.

“We know that at the drop of a hat the governor could have shut us down at any time,” Wallace said. “It was an interesting season to say the least and it was different for everybody. It took us about a week or two to get fully acclimated to all the guidelines, but it is what it is.

“We didn’t have any COVID scares here, which was big even though we played some conference teams that had to take a couple games off, or a week off because they had kids that were COVID positive, but I feel like we as a team handled it the proper way.”

As the season went along, while uncertainty remained, many teams adopted the sayings “control what you can control” and “play for the moment.”

For Underwood, this mindset not only got them through their season with minimal to no COVID-19 issues, but perhaps it played a part in their state tournament run as well.