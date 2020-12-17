Sports Story of the Year: COVID-19 impacts high school sports in a big way

On April 17, Iowa high school sports were officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic with no return to action date announced. But on May 20, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that all sports were approved to return.
While some debated the verdict, coaches and athletes in the state felt a sudden jolt of excitement. The IHSAA and IGHSAU followed CDC guidelines, it was still a bit of normality given back to the high school communities.
“I remember just being glued to my TV listening to Reynolds,” St. Albert baseball coach Duncan Patterson said. “Once I heard we were allowed to play, it just created a huge excitement in the players, the coaches and the community.
“Before the news, you could kind of see that people were getting depressed. We just had nothing to do really, and once (the players) found out that we could play again, you could just see that the confidence and motivation just kicked back in for them.”
For the seniors, hearing this announcement was especially thrilling as just two months prior, they wondered if they’d play another game with their friends again in a school uniform.
That was a big question to the seniors on the Treynor baseball team. Cardinals coach Scott Wallace recalls that right before the near two-month sports suspension, he and the seniors met to discuss goals.
“Back in early March a lot of the boys were already gearing up for the season,” Wallace said. “When Gov. Reynolds announced the allowance of high schools to play summer sports my phone just went crazy with all the players texting me. I think my phone rang for about an hour straight with all the players and alumni.
“I’ll remember this season for the rest of my life, and I know that will be a memory of a lifetime for those guys as well. I recall having a meeting with the players and the seniors especially right before the pandemic hit. The number one thing that they wanted to accomplish this year was to compete at Principal Park. I was happy not just for us to accomplish that, but for all the athletes in the state to have the opportunity to compete this summer.”
But it wasn’t just the players and coaches that were excited to have sports back.
Underwood assistant softball coach Sidney Rath said the parents and folks within the Underwood community loved having something to do and something to watch again.
“After spring sports were cut short I think everyone was just itching to do something,” Rath said. “We saw that too, pretty evidently in our fans this year as well for baseball and softball. We saw some fans that I would say normally wouldn’t have been there. People just needed to get out, and seeing the support I think got the girls more excited to work and play harder.”
While athletes were excited and eager to have the chance to compete again, the students, the coaches all had the question of, how long will this all last?
In an effort to make sure they played their full season, players were quick to obey the guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And though it took some getting used to, it was worth it to everyone involved.
“We know that at the drop of a hat the governor could have shut us down at any time,” Wallace said. “It was an interesting season to say the least and it was different for everybody. It took us about a week or two to get fully acclimated to all the guidelines, but it is what it is.
“We didn’t have any COVID scares here, which was big even though we played some conference teams that had to take a couple games off, or a week off because they had kids that were COVID positive, but I feel like we as a team handled it the proper way.”
As the season went along, while uncertainty remained, many teams adopted the sayings “control what you can control” and “play for the moment.”
For Underwood, this mindset not only got them through their season with minimal to no COVID-19 issues, but perhaps it played a part in their state tournament run as well.
“Other than maybe a few of our girls, I don’t think any of them really had state on their mind,” Rath said. “As we started inching our way there, realizing we had a solid squad and good leaders, we saw others also kick it into gear and that was a lot of fun to watch unfold throughout the season.”
I think after a while it wasn’t even a concern with the girls anymore. We just always took things day by day and still knew that you never know what could happen. All we could do was give it our all each day and we just found a flow or a swagger, a chip on their shoulder feeling that they needed to prove something each game.”
Fast forward to the present and while it may not be back to completely normal, high school sports in Iowa are ongoing.
“We were one of the few, if not the only baseball high school athletic associations that was going on in the country,” Patterson said. “Once American legion cancelled their season, some states kind of went and did their own thing, but that was following Iowa’s decision. I remember coaches in Nebraska calling me and asking me how we are practicing, what are your protocols and how are we doing this or that. I think the state of Iowa really led that decision for other states to follow.”
