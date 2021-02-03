State announces additional vaccine available to residents 65 and older

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday that unused vaccine doses from the effort to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities will be available to county residents 65 and older at area Walgreens pharmacies.

The department said about 32,000 Iowans will be covered by the one-time additional allotment of vaccine, with about 64,000 doses available to complete the two-shot series. Pottawattamie County is one of 11 counties where this allotment will be available at Walgreens.

Vaccinations at Walgreens started on Wednesday. Go to walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp to register for an appointment.

Adults 65 and older can also schedule appointments through a number of local pharmacies through the state and federal vaccination effort. This is in addition to the Wednesday announcement from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The unused vaccine allotment also includes CVS pharmacies, but not in Pottawattamie County. As of Wednesday, the state did not list CVS as a participating pharmacy for vaccinations in Pottawattamie County.

