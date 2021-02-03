 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State announces additional vaccine available to residents 65 and older
0 comments
breaking top story

State announces additional vaccine available to residents 65 and older

{{featured_button_text}}
20201223_new_vaccinefile

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday that unused vaccine doses from the effort to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities will be available to county residents 65 and older at area Walgreens pharmacies.

The department said about 32,000 Iowans will be covered by the one-time additional allotment of vaccine, with about 64,000 doses available to complete the two-shot series. Pottawattamie County is one of 11 counties where this allotment will be available at Walgreens.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Vaccinations at Walgreens started on Wednesday. Go to walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp to register for an appointment.

Adults 65 and older can also schedule appointments through a number of local pharmacies through the state and federal vaccination effort. This is in addition to the Wednesday announcement from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The unused vaccine allotment also includes CVS pharmacies, but not in Pottawattamie County. As of Wednesday, the state did not list CVS as a participating pharmacy for vaccinations in Pottawattamie County.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert