State announces first Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment on its way

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on its way to Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said the state will receive 25,600 doses of the new vaccine, which was approved after receiving emergency authorize use from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is directing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation to 17 counties, including Pottawattamie County, to administer to phase 1B, tier two populations, who are front line essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors and who live or work in settings that make social distancing unfeasible.
“This approach will ensure that local public health can coordinate with employers on the quick administration of COVID-19 vaccine to essential workforce who have been disproportionally affected by the virus,” department officials said in a release.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one dose and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less logistically complex to handle and administer. The vaccine was shown to prevent hospitalization and death in clinical trials 100% of the time, and was 86% effective at preventing severe illness from the virus.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the county will receive 3,600 doses, with an eye toward vaccinating the roughly 4,200 food processing employees in the county. The first clinics will be held at the Tyson Foods plants in Council Bluffs, Wyant said, with the county working with other facilities to set up clinics.
The state said it will share details regarding the continued weekly allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when they are confirmed.
Allocation numbers:
• State total allocation for week: 91,100
• Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership: 27,830
Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Dubuque, Linn, Louisa, Marion, Marshall, Muscatine, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Tama and Wright Counties will receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There have been 684,428 doses administered to Iowa residents, according to public health data at coronavirus.iowa.gov, with 180,585 individuals completed the two-shot series required for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Pottawattamie County has started 7,778 series among residents and completed 4,199 series.
There were 1,518 active positive cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday afternoon. There have been 10,757 total cases, with 9,239 recoveries and 143 deaths. The county’s positivity rate, which is now a percentage of positive cases divided by total tests — not individuals tested — was 5.2%.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said it encourages Iowans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. They also implored residents to continue to take precautions against the coronavirus: