State announces first Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment on its way

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on its way to Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the state will receive 25,600 doses of the new vaccine, which was approved after receiving emergency authorize use from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is directing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation to 17 counties, including Pottawattamie County, to administer to phase 1B, tier two populations, who are front line essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors and who live or work in settings that make social distancing unfeasible.

“This approach will ensure that local public health can coordinate with employers on the quick administration of COVID-19 vaccine to essential workforce who have been disproportionally affected by the virus,” department officials said in a release.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one dose and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less logistically complex to handle and administer. The vaccine was shown to prevent hospitalization and death in clinical trials 100% of the time, and was 86% effective at preventing severe illness from the virus.