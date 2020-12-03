State announces program to assist artists, organizations affected by pandemic

Short-term relief is available arts venues, cultural organizations and creative workers who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic, according to a state agency.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs said it has teamed with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office to launch of an Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program.

The state has allocated $7 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for the program, the Department of Cultural Affairs said Wednesday. The statewide program, an extension of the Iowa Arts and Culture Emergency Relief Fund, will be administered by two D.C.A. divisions, the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa.

“Art, history, culture and creativity are vital to Iowa communities and further promote our overall quality of life,” Reynolds said in a release. “Right now, many cultural venues are financially at risk, for no other reason than for doing their part to slow the spread of the virus. This program will provide new resources to help these small businesses adapt their operations, maintain jobs, and be ready to re-open as we return to a new normal.”