State announces program to assist artists, organizations affected by pandemic

Short-term relief is available arts venues, cultural organizations and creative workers who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic, according to a state agency.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs said it has teamed with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office to launch of an Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program.
The state has allocated $7 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for the program, the Department of Cultural Affairs said Wednesday. The statewide program, an extension of the Iowa Arts and Culture Emergency Relief Fund, will be administered by two D.C.A. divisions, the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa.
“Art, history, culture and creativity are vital to Iowa communities and further promote our overall quality of life,” Reynolds said in a release. “Right now, many cultural venues are financially at risk, for no other reason than for doing their part to slow the spread of the virus. This program will provide new resources to help these small businesses adapt their operations, maintain jobs, and be ready to re-open as we return to a new normal.”
The Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program will provide relief grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 for arts and cultural organizations struggling to make up for reduced admissions, ticket sales, and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program also will provide relief grants for eligible Iowa artists who are experiencing financial hardship and can demonstrate lost revenue and/or increased expenditures due to the ongoing public health emergency.
“We are grateful to Gov. Reynolds for recognizing and valuing the importance of arts and culture by preserving jobs and supporting operations at destinations across the state,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in the release. “Even though the arts and cultural sector has served Iowans in innovative new ways this year — through virtual learning, outdoor performances and online concerts — these new grants are necessary to sustain Iowa’s museums, performing arts theaters, music venues, and an entire industry that is critical to Iowa’s long-term goals of workforce development, creative placemaking and tourism.”
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs opened the Iowa Arts and Culture Emergency Relief Fund to new applications on Wednesday. Nonprofit cultural organizations, eligible music venues and individual artists may apply to the program through Dec. 11.
Grant funds may be used to offset lost revenue from closures, canceled events or business interruptions and applied to the costs of facilities, payroll and other eligible expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. Grant funds also may be used for expenses associated with reopening, adopting COVID-19 cleaning and safety measures, or adapting programs to virtual formats.
Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found online at iowaculture.gov. Application questions should be directed to Veronica O’Hern, the Iowa Arts Council’s grant services and artist program manager, at veronica.ohern@iowa.gov.
To help explain the application guidelines, the Iowa Arts Council will offer a pair of one-hour webinars on Friday, Dec. 4 — one at 10 a.m. for organizations and music venues, and another at 2 p.m. for individual artists. Interested participants are encouraged to pre-register for the webinars at iowaculture.gov.
The Iowa Arts Council staff also will be available to answer questions during virtual office hours Dec. 7-11.
Facts and figures about Iowa’s arts and culture industry, provided by the department:
• The nonprofit arts, entertainment and recreation sector is one of the industries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research conducted by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and University of Northern Iowa.
• Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture industry has lost hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue since the pandemic began, according to an American for the Arts survey of more than 350 Iowa arts and cultural organizations.
• In a typical year, Iowa’s creative sector accounts for 2.3 percent of the state’s economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Iowa’s arts, culture, history and creative industries, including film and media, together employ more than 42,000 Iowans working in more than 5,000 nonprofit and for-profit businesses.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Support Local Journalism
The Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 website listed an additional 141 positive cases over 24 hours on Wednesday, with 6,597 cases out of 35,000 tests and 3,804 recoveries. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 20.7%. There have been 71 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Mills County was at 1,078 cases out of 5,932 tests, with 556 recoveries and seven deaths. The county had a 16.8% 14-day rate.
And Harrison County was at 1,107 cases out of 4,697 tests, with 757 recoveries and a 20.2% 14-day rate.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. The site at Western Historic Trails will move to the will move to the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave., starting on Monday.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
