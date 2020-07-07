State lists nine new Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases

The state COVID-19 website listed eight new cases of the disease in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday.
Around 3:30 p.m., coronavirus.iowa.gov showed 739 positive cases in the county, up eight over a roughly 24-hour period. There have been 9,997 tests, for a positive rate of 7.4%. There are now 639 recoveries, up four from Monday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Monday it would stop issuing daily updates, including epidemiologically-linked case counts.
Statewide, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 367 new cases over the 24-hour time frame, with the total at 32,024 out of 339,935 tests -- for a positive rate of 9.4%. The state reported two additional deaths, for a total of 725. Recoveries jumped by 379, from 25,167 to 25,546.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.com: Crawford County listed six new cases, Cass and Shelby Counties listed two and Mills, Fremont and Monona Counties listed one.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 738 cases, 639 recoveries, 9,996 tests, 7.4% of those tested have come back positive, 12 deaths
Mills County — 37 cases, 33 recoveries, 1,994 tests, 1.9%
Harrison County — 54 cases, 46 recoveries, 1,108 tests, 4.9%
Cass County — 24 cases, 18 recoveries, 905 tests, 2.7%
Shelby County — 114 cases, 101 recoveries, 1,104 tests, 10.2%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, eight recoveries, 804 tests, 1.2%, two deaths
Monona County — 77 cases, 54 recoveries, 938 tests, 8.2%
Crawford County — 678 cases, 618 recoveries, 2,993 tests, 22.7%, two deaths
Page County — 20 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,221 tests, 1.6%
Fremont County — eight cases, seven recoveries, 422 tests, 1.9%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with three in intensive care, both up one from Monday.
The region has 221 inpatient beds available, up 13 from Monday, 29 intensive care beds available and 67 ventilators available. There are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
The new TestIowa site at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., opened Monday. The first TestIowa site in the county is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com to receive a testing date and time.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.