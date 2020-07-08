State lists nine new Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.

A new TestIowa site at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., opened Monday. The first TestIowa site in the county is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com to receive a testing date and time.

For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.

Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.