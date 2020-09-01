State records high number of new COVID-19 cases

The Pottawattamie County COVID-19-related death total remained at 34 as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to data from coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Countywide, as of Monday afternoon there were 17,569 individuals tested, yielding 1,630 positives. The state site also showed 1,346 recoveries.
Statewide, at the Nonpareil’s print deadline there were 1,116 deaths stemming from a total of 64,828 positive cases. More than 634,000 Iowa residents have been tested and there have been 46,741 coronavirus recoveries.
Iowa continued Monday to record a high number of new positive coronavirus cases as the state continues to struggle with spreading virus in several counties, including those with university campuses, according to an Associated Press report.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed 611 new positive cases, sending the total to 64,713.
Two additional deaths were reported raising the total to 1,112 deaths.
With many K-12 schools back in class, some districts also are struggling with high levels of county virus activity. Twelve counties had a positivity rate of 15% or higher, the threshold Gov. Kim Reynolds has set for schools to request to go to online teaching.
The rate is three times the 5% rate recommended by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Five counties have positive rates above 20%, the data shows.
This past weekend, the state’s 14-day rolling total of positive cases reached an all-time high of 11,091. The 14-day average positivity rate, which is the percentage of those tested getting positive tests, is 11%.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.