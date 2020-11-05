State reports 47th COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County

The state has reported a 47th COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old died of the disease the week of Oct. 21.

The county was at 3,678 positive cases around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, an increase of 82 cases from 24 hours earlier, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website. The county saw an increase of 210 tests over that time, up to 28,015. And the state listed 45 new recoveries, for a total of 2,651.

The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 15% on Wednesday, up from 14% the day before.

Harrison County saw its 14-day rate dip again on Wednesday, down to 18.9%, from 19.9% the day before. The county had been at 20% or above for almost a month before Tuesday. The county was at 766 cases out of 3,932 tests, with 431 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Harrison County continues to address outbreaks at three long-term care facilities, with the state listing 257 cases and 182 residents among residents at the homes. Of the county’s deaths, 14 were among care facility residents.