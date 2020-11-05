State reports 47th COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County

The state has reported a 47th COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old died of the disease the week of Oct. 21.
The county was at 3,678 positive cases around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, an increase of 82 cases from 24 hours earlier, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website. The county saw an increase of 210 tests over that time, up to 28,015. And the state listed 45 new recoveries, for a total of 2,651.
The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 15% on Wednesday, up from 14% the day before.
Harrison County saw its 14-day rate dip again on Wednesday, down to 18.9%, from 19.9% the day before. The county had been at 20% or above for almost a month before Tuesday. The county was at 766 cases out of 3,932 tests, with 431 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Harrison County continues to address outbreaks at three long-term care facilities, with the state listing 257 cases and 182 residents among residents at the homes. Of the county’s deaths, 14 were among care facility residents.
Iowa was at 136,444 cases out of 995,684 cases on Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 2,835 cases from the day before. The state reported 23 new deaths over 24 hours. The state reported 1,242 new recoveries, for a total of 96,742.
Iowa again set a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the state reporting 777 patients. That includes 182 patients in intensive care and 164 patients admitted in the previous 24 hours.
The Associated Press reported the seven-day rolling average positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from about 26% on Oct. 20 to nearly 39% on Nov. 3, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. That rate places Iowa second in the nation behind South Dakota, which had a rate over 50%.
