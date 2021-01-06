State says it won't release county-level vaccine information; Pottawattamie County tops 100 COVID-19 deaths

By the CDC’s count, there are 3,809 doses available per 100,000 of population in Iowa. Wyant pointed out Pottawattamie County has received 2,200 doses for a population of more than 93,000. That total does not include vaccinations at long-term care facilities, which are being administered through agreements with national pharmacy chains.

Vaccinations started in Pottawattamie County on Dec. 22 at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, with Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, All Care Health Center and Pottawattamie County Public Health starting the following day. The county administered 400 doses at clinics over two days, Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. The hospitals and All Care have phased in their vaccinations.

The county has received only the Moderna vaccine because the state did not authorize storage of the potential Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses for the county in Nebraska. Pfizer-BioNTech requires extreme cold storage.

Based on what the state has told Pottawattamie County officials to this point, additional doses not likely to arrive in the county until around Jan. 19 at the earliest. As of now, the county won’t receive doses this week or next week.

The second dose is due for many, including those who received it from county clinics in Council Bluffs and Oakland, Jan. 19 to Jan. 21.