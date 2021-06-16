State to close TestIowa sites; Pottawattamie County site to close on June 23

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it will close the state's large-scale TestIowa COVID-19 testing sites by mid-July.
The state-operated drive-thru Pottawattamie County site at the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave. in Council Bluffs will close earlier than that, after 4 p.m. on June 23.
The department said it is working with the State Hygienic Lab to finalize plans to provide free at-home test kits to Iowa residents following the closure of the TestIowa program. Further details on that program weren't available Wednesday.
Additionally, COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided by health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites statewide.
TestIowa sites in Linn, Black Hawk, Polk and Scott Counties will also close between June 23 and July 16.
Since opening, nearly 644,000 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 at a TestIowa site, the Iowa Department of Public Health said. Testing peaked on Nov. 23, 2020, when more than 6,700 individuals were tested on a single day. Pottawattamie County's peak came on Nov. 16, when 1,391 people were tested, according to state data.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 12,352 positive cases out of 126,632 tests in Pottawattamie County, with 174 deaths. The county's 14-day average was 3.1%.
Approximately 400 total tests per day are now being conducted across all 17 drive-thru and clinic sites currently open, the state public health department said.
Drive-thru test sites will continue to operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while they remain open. For more information about locations, hours or scheduling a test, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov or testiowa.com.
"If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive and you have not yet been fully vaccinated, you should be tested and remain at home away from others until you know your results. If you are positive for the virus, follow the isolation instructions from your testing provider or local public health department," the department said in the release.
The department encouraged Iowans 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Information about vaccine providers and events statewide is available at vaccinateiowa.gov.