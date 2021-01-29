Statehouse Democrats call for more COVID-19 legislation

As of Wednesday, 11 unique legislative proposals had been introduced that contain the term “COVID,” according to an online search of legislation produced during this year’s session.

Of those, six were introduced by Republicans. Of those, three are the conservative-supported K-12 public school measures; one would prevent public universities from requiring students to wear face masks off-campus, and another would strip a percentage of funding from school districts that conducted online-only learning without an approved waiver from the state.

The sixth Republican COVID-19 bill would write in state law that pharmacists can administer the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. That has already been cleared by the federal government.

Jack Whitver, the Republican Senate Majority Leader from Ankeny, said it is appropriate for state lawmakers to first understand everything in federal COVID-19 relief packages, including a $900 billion package approved roughly a month ago, and more proposals coming for another round of federal relief.

Whitver also pointed to legislation passed during the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 session, which gave businesses an extra layer of legal protection from COVID-19-related lawsuits. The proposal was, generally, supported by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.