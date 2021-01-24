Team of retired nurses — known as the 'Reruns' — team up to assist with vaccinations

They call themselves the Reruns.

A group of 26 retired CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs employees, 24 of them former nurses, have teamed up to help the hospital vaccinate staff.

“It’s hard to be retired and sit at home, watching all the people suffering,” said retired nurse Dixie Kavars. “You just want to do something. And you know you’re capable. We call ourselves the Reruns.”

Kavars spearheaded the effort, with the help of former colleague Mary Shaughnessy-Swisher. The group formed in December.

On Tuesday, they assisted as Mercy completed a round of second doses of the Moderna vaccine. The Reruns don’t give the shots, but provided support in all other facets of the day’s clinic — checking staff in, monitoring for side effects — while also making sure the vaccinated stayed in the room for 15 minutes after receiving a shot — and sanitizing surfaces.

“Watching the news. I’ve cried so many times. Seeing nurses and doctors working so, so hard. And putting themselves in danger every day,” Shaughnessy-Swisher said. “When you think all the people out there (on the front lines), and what they need is vaccinations, you just want to be part of helping that happen.”