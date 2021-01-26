Test Iowa site remains closed Tuesday in Council Bluffs; other COVID-19 information, testing, and resources

State-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites in Council Bluffs and Des Moines will remain closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 26, due to conditions resulting from heavy snowfall. Individuals who were scheduled for testing today will be notified of the closures by Test Iowa through email.

All sites are expected to open for regular hours on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals whose appointments were cancelled Monday or Tuesday due to the winter storm can bring their QR code to any site during open hours to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.

Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath and other symptoms, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.