The COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa, 1 year later: COVID-19 hits rural Iowa hardest

The majority of deaths occurred between late-September through November when the county saw positivity percentage rates in the high 20s and low 30s. During that time, there were outbreaks in three of the county’s four long-term care facilities, located in Missouri Valley, Woodbine and Dunlap.

Similar outbreaks occurred across the state, especially early in the pandemic. Nearly 2,200 residents of long-term care facilities in Iowa have died of COVID-19-related causes, according to state public health data.

Still, the devastation in long-term care facilities puzzled Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brian Brake.

“I saw firsthand how careful and cautious those facilities were,” Brake said. “I don’t know if it was sheer number of residents compared to other facilities, that’s total conjecture, but we were on those calls (with facility staff and state health officials), and we were with them every step of the way. I can’t say why they were impacted more than others.”

In early November, county officials passed a face-covering mandate — only the third county in the state to impose such a requirement at the time. The mandate did not include penalties for those in violation of the mandate, but Brake believed it helped.