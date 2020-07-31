Third COVID-19 death reported at Oakland Manor

A third Oakland Manor resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said a man 81 or older has died, the third amid an outbreak at the long-term care facility.

There have been 22 COVID-19 deaths in the county, 12 at long-term care facilities, according to county records. That includes three deaths at Country House Residence, which the state doesn't classify as a long-term care facility, but the county does.

Matt Wyant with the Pottawattamie County Public Health said there have been 19 positive cases among residents at Oakland Manor.

The state COVID-19 website listed 1,118 positive cases in the county at 3 p.m. Thursday, up from 1,084 at 3 p.m. the day before.

There have 13,932 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 8%. The rate dipped to 7.4% on July 6 and remained there for around a week, before climbing back up. Since July 6 there have been 388 new cases in the county.