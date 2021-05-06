Thousands fail to receive second COVID-19 shot; While one dose still effective, it’s unclear how it affects effort to reach herd immunity

Nearly a quarter of individuals who initiated the COVID-19 vaccine series in Iowa have missed their second dose, according to state public health officials, potentially throwing a wrench in the race toward herd immunity.
More than 66,000 people as of Sunday had skipped or delayed the second shot in a two-dose vaccine series, according to data from the Iowa Department of Human Services. Of the 275,013 individuals who have received the first shot of the series, 66,490 did not receive a second shot within the recommended time frame.
The minimum interval between doses for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 21 days. For Moderna, it’s 28 days.
Of the more than 66,000 individuals, 27,015 are between one and seven days past the minimum interval, said state Public Health Department spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand.
More than 1,069,010 Iowans were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, making up nearly 34% of the state’s overall population and nearly 43% of the age 16-and-up population, according to state coronavirus data. No one younger than 16 currently is approved to get the vaccination.
Without full protection from the vaccine, the virus still has the ability to spread, which could have serious implications for the state’s effort to reach herd immunity, said Dr. Pat Winokur, infectious disease specialist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
“Skipping the second dose will make it more challenging to control infection in the community simply because there will be more breakthrough cases of infection,” she said.
As of April 26, 61,773 individuals had missed their second dose, state data shows. Of that, 23,104 were a week or less beyond the recommended minimum interval.
State officials did not elaborate on why Iowans may not be returning for their second dose. While state public health officials have raised the alarm in recent weeks about the rate of vaccine hesitancy among Iowans, other public health agencies have said barriers to accessing the shot also are a major driver.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant didn’t have data on how many people in the county didn’t get their second shot in the recommended time frame, but said, “we have experienced probably less than 2% of the individuals who’ve received one shot from us and not come back for the second.”
As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 25,124 two-dose series administered at clinics, pharmacies and elsewhere in the county, with 5,869 residents who have received the first of a two-dose series.
Wyant said for mass vaccination clinics it was difficult to reschedule a second shot if a resident was unable to make it on their designated day because of initial restrictive uses for vaccine allotment. But the county was able to make some accommodations.
As Pottawattamie County moves into the next phase of vaccinations, offering shots at the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs building while also holding mobile clinics at schools, churches and other locations, it will be easier to allow someone to get their first and second shots at different places.
“A lot can happen (in 21 or 28 days), life can happen. Now we have more flexibility on that,” he said. “This side of (the vaccination effort) we’re trying to make it as easy as we can to get their second shot.”
Winokur pointed out it’s a common issue with multi-dose vaccines to have to encourage individuals to return for a second dose. Oftentimes, it’s because people get busy and forget about the second shot, she said. For others, they may be worried about missing work or school because of symptoms from the vaccine, Winokur said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes it’s essential for individuals to get the second dose as close to the recommended interval as possible.
If that’s not feasible, the CDC says individuals can receive the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose.
“Even if they are late for getting their second dose, they should get it when they can,” Winokur said. “The second dose is really important and even delivered late it will really improve the immune response to SARS-CoV-2.”
While the number of Iowans receiving only partial immunization could be worrisome, studies have shown a single dose still can be highly effective.
One dose of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 80% effective in preventing infections, according to a CDC study published in late March. That study analyzed the effectiveness of the vaccines among nearly 4,000 front-line and other essential workers.
However, the vaccine’s effectiveness reached 90% with two doses, the study found.
“One dose will provide some immunity, but the protection will likely not last as long and one dose will not be as effective as two doses in preventing disease,” Winokur said.
State officials are hopeful the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will increase the number of doses administered in the state. The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine may be appealing to those who want the convenience of a one-time shot, Ekstrand said.
“We are committed to understanding and eliminating barriers Iowans are experiencing in getting their second dose of vaccine,” Ekstrand said in an email.
To break down any potential barriers to obtaining the vaccine, Winokur said Iowans should be allowed to get the second dose wherever they want. If they got their first dose at a local clinic, for example, they should have the ability to go to a different vaccine provider, such as a pharmacy.
It would also help if individuals can get the second shot on their own time, rather than be scheduled with a specific appointment, Winokur said.
“As vaccine has become more plentiful, this is much more standard and should help people fit the second dose into their day-to-day schedule,” she said.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.