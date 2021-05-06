Thousands fail to receive second COVID-19 shot; While one dose still effective, it’s unclear how it affects effort to reach herd immunity

As Pottawattamie County moves into the next phase of vaccinations, offering shots at the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs building while also holding mobile clinics at schools, churches and other locations, it will be easier to allow someone to get their first and second shots at different places.

“A lot can happen (in 21 or 28 days), life can happen. Now we have more flexibility on that,” he said. “This side of (the vaccination effort) we’re trying to make it as easy as we can to get their second shot.”

Winokur pointed out it’s a common issue with multi-dose vaccines to have to encourage individuals to return for a second dose. Oftentimes, it’s because people get busy and forget about the second shot, she said. For others, they may be worried about missing work or school because of symptoms from the vaccine, Winokur said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes it’s essential for individuals to get the second dose as close to the recommended interval as possible.

If that’s not feasible, the CDC says individuals can receive the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose.