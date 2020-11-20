Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Pottawattamie County; Household gatherings focus of state’s COVID-19 tracing work

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health would not confirm the Midlands outbreak, though county public health and the facility have, with the state saying it could only confirm what’s on the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. After agreeing to, the department as of Thursday evening had also not sent its definition of what’s classified as a long-term care facility.

Household gatherings focus of state’s COVID-19 tracing work

With COVID-19 spreading through Iowa at record levels, state public health officials are focusing their work to identify the virus’ spread through household gatherings.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist, said Thursday that as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have exploded over the past month, their case investigations and contact tracing — efforts to determine how the virus is spreading from person to person throughout the state — has become focused on whether Iowans are taking appropriate precautions around each other.

Iowa’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all at record highs for the pandemic, far outpacing the previous surge this summer.