Tour in Vietnam still haunts retired firefighter, veteran Miner

Some look back on their military service with increasingly fond memories. Others are haunted by what they endured during that time of their life.
Last September marked the 50th anniversary of retired Council Bluffs firefighter Doyle Miner’s tour of duty in Vietnam. A light-observation helicopter “scout pilot,” he commented, “I used to get shot at every day I flew.”
He was shot down twice and wounded twice while serving as a scout pilot, a volunteer assignment. On Sept. 6, 1970, he and his crew were shot down for the second time. As he helped his two crew members from the wreckage, he noticed his helicopter had fallen on — and killed — a North Vietnamese soldier.
His Facebook comments regarding that event on Sept. 7 this year speak volumes: “Fifty years ago from yesterday I found myself crouched in the brush, back to back with my two crewmen armed with only our .38 caliber pistols. We listened wide-eyed to the sounds of Vietnamese voices and the swish of the brush rubbing on their NVA uniforms as they moved past us. I knew if they spotted us, we’d be dead or, worse yet, we’d be captured.
“I had heard fierce fighting uphill where I knew our Blues (our integral infantry) had been inserted for our extraction. We decided to try to make our way to their location. We somehow made it to the Blues without running into more enemies. The Blues had encountered a large group of NVA and fought a battle resulting in many enemy dead, one captured and the capture of the machine gun that shot me down.
“One of our Blues was killed in the battle — something that haunts me still. I have tried to live a good life in memory of the sacrifice made to rescue the crew of Sabre15. I think of him often. And I think of the courage of the Blues that faced down the enemy to pull us out of harms’ way.”
Miner, a Council Bluffs native, had enlisted in the U.S. Army immediately following his 1968 graduation from Abraham Lincoln High School. After basic training, he completed nine months of helicopter flight training at Fort Walters, Texas, and Fort Rucker, Alabama, before being assigned briefly to Fort Riley, Kansas, then to Vietnam.
Miner returned to Council Bluffs to serve 31 years with the Fire Department, rising to the rank of assistant chief before an off-duty accident forced his retirement.
He served 18 years with the Nebraska National Guard following his discharge from the Army and served as a flight instructor when the Omaha Police Division began its helicopter program. He also piloted EMS helicopters for Life Net in Omaha for eight years.
Miner and his wife, Susan, have four children, none of whom have served in the military. One of Miner’s brothers served in the Army, and three served in the Air Force.
Both his father and his father-in-law served during World War II.
