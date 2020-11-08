Tour in Vietnam still haunts retired firefighter, veteran Miner

Some look back on their military service with increasingly fond memories. Others are haunted by what they endured during that time of their life.

Last September marked the 50th anniversary of retired Council Bluffs firefighter Doyle Miner’s tour of duty in Vietnam. A light-observation helicopter “scout pilot,” he commented, “I used to get shot at every day I flew.”

He was shot down twice and wounded twice while serving as a scout pilot, a volunteer assignment. On Sept. 6, 1970, he and his crew were shot down for the second time. As he helped his two crew members from the wreckage, he noticed his helicopter had fallen on — and killed — a North Vietnamese soldier.

His Facebook comments regarding that event on Sept. 7 this year speak volumes: “Fifty years ago from yesterday I found myself crouched in the brush, back to back with my two crewmen armed with only our .38 caliber pistols. We listened wide-eyed to the sounds of Vietnamese voices and the swish of the brush rubbing on their NVA uniforms as they moved past us. I knew if they spotted us, we’d be dead or, worse yet, we’d be captured.