Two Bluffs Chamber employees contract COVID-19

The Council Bluffs Area of Commerce closed its office Thursday morning after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp.
“The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is closed to the public, and staff will be working remotely for the next few weeks, at a minimum, after testing confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases within the chamber team,” Kamp said in a statement sent to chamber members.
“The staff is currently quarantining and testing as recommended by public health professionals and we are in consistent communication with Matt Wyant, Pottawattamie County public health director, to ensure we are adhering to all isolation, quarantine, testing and contact tracing guidelines,” Kamp said. “Our planning and precautionary measures will be adjusted as needed to ensure we are taking every possible step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Also closed is Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee, which is located in the same space as the chamber office. Kamp told the Nonpareil that coffee shop personnel recently learned a patron who’d been in the shop without a mask tested positive for COVID-19.
The shop announced the news on its Facebook page, Kamp said.
The chamber president said that the coffeeshop followed suit with his organization in regard to testing employees, closing and sanitizing all surfaces. Em and Liv’s, Kamp said, is expected to reopen Tuesday.
“And that is perfectly within the guidelines and recommendations of the (Pottawattamie County) Department of Public Health,” Kamp said. “They were looped in right away on all of that, too.”
The two chamber employees who tested positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for 14 days and then must pass another test before returning to work, Kamp said. Currently, Kamp said both are dealing with fairly “standard symptoms.”
In addition, the rest of the chamber team tested for the virus must pass another test in a week and be cleared before returning, he added.
Once the office reopens, procedures relating to COVID-19 will remain intact.
“We have a reopening plan that requires masks to be worn outside of your offices, and even if you are in the doorway of someone else’s office — even though they have a separate office space — both of you have to have masks on,” Kamp said. “And Matt (Wyant) said the impact that has in limiting the contact tracing and the positive impact that has is very important.”
Though far from an ideal situation, Kamp praised his team’s efforts in terms of dealing with the problem.
“It really came down to the team, and then our executive committee and our board (of directors),” Kamp said. “Everyone was really on board and everyone was pulling in the same direction and that really helped — that was a really important piece.”
Anybody with further questions is encouraged to contact Kamp at drew@councilbluffsiowa.com.
COVID-19 across Pottawattamie County and Iowa
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, there were no new COVID-19-related deaths in Pottawattamie County, with the total remaining at 38, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. At the Nonpareil’s print deadline, there had been 20,837 tests resulting in 2,086 positives. In addition, the state website listed 1,694 recoveries.
Statewide, the site showed 766,791 tests yielding 84,685 positives. There were also 1,307 deaths listed and 62,639 recoveries.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
