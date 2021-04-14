US recommends 'pause' for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

“Once we hit nine cases in the county and 84 cases in the state, then it was ‘Well, we know it’s here, we’re not going to notify you about it any more,’” Wyant said. “The notification process of it was a little slow anyway. We would get notification that a person was a positive case, and then anywhere from three to five days later, they would call us back and let us know that person was also a positive case as the B-117, and we would do tracking, going back through all the contact tracing interviews and focus heavily on their travel patterns. But once we hit 84 cases in the state, they dropped all of that and said ‘Just be aware that it’s in your community.’”

Wyant added that — so far — the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear to be effective against the UK variant strains. The county has administered the two-dose vaccines to 18,000 people in the county. He said public health’s goal is to get at least 60% of the county population vaccinated. The 2019 census estimates the county’s population at 93,206 people, which means roughly 55,924 people would need to receive the vaccine.