US recommends 'pause' for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.
The acting FDA commissioner expected the pause to last only a matter of days. But the decision triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere as the drugmaker, regulators and providers moved to halt the use of the J&J vaccine, at least for now.
J&J said in a statement that it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established. However, the company said late Tuesday it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and pause new vaccinations in its trials that are still underway until it can update its guidance on how to proceed.
Iowa’s state public health department held a conference call with local public health officials and relayed federal guidance, a spokeswoman said. The state said it is working with local public health officials and vaccine providers to substitute Moderna and Pfizer vaccines where J&J doses had been allocated.
Because the J&J doses represented a small share of the state’s overall allocation, the pause on the vaccine “is not anticipated to dramatically slow the pace of vaccinations in the state,” the state public health spokeswoman said.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ spokesman said she will address the J&J pause during her weekly news conference, scheduled for today.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Tuesday that the pause will have little effect locally. So far, the county has administered 1,500 doses of the J&J vaccine, including at a vaccination clinic held on April 6. After three adverse reactions were reported at that clinic, the county stopped administering that version of the vaccine. Wyant said the county reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC for guidance and clarification on what his team was seeing in the reactions.
“We were getting minimal amounts of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so its not holding up any public vaccinations that we had planned,” Wyant said. “Even our area partners who had Johnson & Johnson vaccinations planned, we were able to give them Moderna vaccines so they could continue with their vaccinations.”
A vaccination clinic is being held today at the Mid-America Center for people who were scheduled to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Wyant said so far the county has had “good success” and minimal reactions with the two-dose vaccines.
“In the beginning, there was lots of talk saying Pfizer has the most reactions, but actually, we’ve seen the least amount of side effects to the Pfizer vaccine over the rest of them,” he said.
Any slowdown in the dissemination of the shots could have broad implications for the global vaccination effort. The J&J vaccine held immense promise because its single-dose regimen and relatively simple storage requirements would make it easier to use, especially in less affluent countries.
The clots, which happened six to 13 days after vaccination in veins that drain blood from the brain, occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. The Federal Drug Administration and the CDC recommend that people who were given the J&J vaccine should contact their doctor if they experience severe headache, abdominal or leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks.
Pottawattamie County sees UK variant, increase in COVID-19 positivity rates
Wyant said as of Tuesday, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rates have increased again to 13.2%in the month of April. The U.K. variant of the virus has also been identified in at least nine cases in the county and at least 84 cases in the state. Wyant said the state no longer lets the county know if positive cases are connected to the UK variant. That particular strain — also known as B-117 — spreads easier and can be more severe in some cases. Young people appear to be more susceptible to the UK variant as well.
“Once we hit nine cases in the county and 84 cases in the state, then it was ‘Well, we know it’s here, we’re not going to notify you about it any more,’” Wyant said. “The notification process of it was a little slow anyway. We would get notification that a person was a positive case, and then anywhere from three to five days later, they would call us back and let us know that person was also a positive case as the B-117, and we would do tracking, going back through all the contact tracing interviews and focus heavily on their travel patterns. But once we hit 84 cases in the state, they dropped all of that and said ‘Just be aware that it’s in your community.’”
Wyant added that — so far — the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear to be effective against the UK variant strains. The county has administered the two-dose vaccines to 18,000 people in the county. He said public health’s goal is to get at least 60% of the county population vaccinated. The 2019 census estimates the county’s population at 93,206 people, which means roughly 55,924 people would need to receive the vaccine.
“Our (vaccination) numbers are still climbing and there is still a demand on the vaccine, which is great, we hope to continue to meet that demand as it comes up,” Wyant said. “...We’ve seen a lot of parents bringing in 16 and 17 year olds, so I think there is still a lot of interest in it. We assume there is going to be a point in time where they start dropping off, but then as travel and things like that pick up, people will realize, ‘Hey I’m going to go on this vacation and they want me to get vaccinated,’ so we’ll see another surge in people wanting vaccines.”
However, with the increase in the county’s virus positivity numbers, Wyant encouraged the public not let their guard down yet — vaccinations or not.
“It’s been a long road and people are obviously ready to move on. The weather is nice and they are wanting to get back out there,” Wyant said. “But we still really do need to take in those public health considerations of wearing face coverings, hand sanitizing, social distancing, when you can. All of those things really still need to be practiced.”
