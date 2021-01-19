Vaccinations continue in Pottawattamie County; Iowa virus hospitalizations rise Sunday, but still under 500

COVID-19 vaccinations in Pottawattamie County continued over the weekend.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, 2,805 county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, while a total of 6,209 doses have been administered in the county — that total would include people who work in the county but live elsewhere.
The county has administered Moderna vaccine thus far, which requires two shots, 28 days apart. The first round of booster (second) doses are scheduled in the county this week.
Statewide, there have been 142,614 doses administered, with 134,919 residents receiving doses.
At 3 p.m. Monday, the state listed 8,957 total cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, out of 41,390 individuals tested, with 7,803 recoveries. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 15%. There have been 112 deaths.
The Associated Press reported the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Iowa rose over a 24-hour period this weekend, but remained below the threshold of 500 that plagued the state since October.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said 484 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals on Sunday, up 10 from Saturday but down from 505 on Friday. Saturday’s number of 474 was the first time since Oct. 18 that the number of people hospitalized was below 500.
The state reported 730 new cases and two deaths Sunday to give Iowa a total of 304,852 cases and 4,323 deaths since the pandemic began. Over the two weeks, Iowa has seen the number of cases decrease from 938 new cases per day on Jan. 3 to just more than 885 new cases per day on Sunday.
Iowa reported a 14-day positivity rate of 13% on Sunday.
No new reporting was issued on the state’s virus-tracking website on Monday, when the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed.
On Sunday, the latest day of available data, the Metro Area Health Care Coalition, which includes the two Council Bluffs hospitals along with Omaha-area hospitals, reported 229 COVID-19 patients, with 81 in intensive care and 28 on ventilators. There were six patients believed to have COVID-19 awaiting results.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.