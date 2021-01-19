Vaccinations continue in Pottawattamie County; Iowa virus hospitalizations rise Sunday, but still under 500

COVID-19 vaccinations in Pottawattamie County continued over the weekend.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, 2,805 county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, while a total of 6,209 doses have been administered in the county — that total would include people who work in the county but live elsewhere.

The county has administered Moderna vaccine thus far, which requires two shots, 28 days apart. The first round of booster (second) doses are scheduled in the county this week.

Statewide, there have been 142,614 doses administered, with 134,919 residents receiving doses.

At 3 p.m. Monday, the state listed 8,957 total cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, out of 41,390 individuals tested, with 7,803 recoveries. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 15%. There have been 112 deaths.

The Associated Press reported the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Iowa rose over a 24-hour period this weekend, but remained below the threshold of 500 that plagued the state since October.