Vaccinations continue in Pottawattamie County

Vaccinations continued in Pottawattamie County, with the first of three scheduled clinics for residents 65 and older held Friday by the county public health department.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said 1,100 residents received their first — prime dose — at the clinic.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health Data at coronavirus.iowa.gov at 3 p.m. Friday, 4,335 county residents had received the first — prime — dose of vaccine, and 2,335 have received the second — booster — dose. Wyant said the county entered its numbers in real time, but it was unclear how many of Friday’s vaccinations were reflected in the state data.
County providers have administered 7,268 first doses and 4,718 second doses.
Appointments for the second and third clinics hosted by the county are full and will take place on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
Iowa is in phase 1B of vaccinations.
Pottawattamie County was at 9,552 COVID-19 positive cases at 3 p.m. on Friday, out of 43,419 individuals tested, with 8,816 recoveries. Local public health officials have expressed concern about low testing numbers compared to previous months. Go to testiowa.com to schedule a test if you’re worried about potential exposure.
And officials still encourage residents to continue to take COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a mask in public, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
The Associated Press reported President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.
Biden made the announcement at the National Institutes of Health complex just outside Washington as he visited some of the nation’s leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against the disease. He toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory that created the COVID-19 vaccine now manufactured by Moderna and being rolled out in the U.S. and other countries, the AP reported.
The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks.
“That’s just the floor,” Biden said. “Our end goal is beating COVID-19.”
Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July — more than a month earlier than initially anticipated.
“We’re now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July,” he announced.
Harrison and Mills Counties vaccine information
Harrison County Home & Public Health said it will be handling vaccinations of the tiered populations by directly working with agencies and organizations.
Mills County Public Health said it is doing some vaccinations for the 65 and older population, in addition to pharmacies. The county’s vaccination hotline is 712-274-3643.
Phase 1B tiers and phase 1C information
The phase 1B tiers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health:
Tier 1 — First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, child welfare and social workers; pre-K through 12th grade school staff, early childhood education employees and childcare workers.
Tier 2 — Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing; individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff.
Tier 3 — Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college students in dormitories; government officials, including staff, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
Tier 4 — Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.
Tier 5 — Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.
Adults 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated throughout all five tiers.
Phase 1C will include persons aged 65–74 years, persons aged 16–64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 and essential workers not previously included in phase 1A or 1B, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state has not announced when the phase will begin.
Vaccines for veterans
Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system’s website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.
The state’s vaccine dashboard also includes information on the number of vaccine doses administered and series completed. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.
Online resources
COVID testing and vaccine information — coronavirus.iowa.gov
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management COVID-19 information — https://pcema-ia.org/covid-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health — publichealth.pottcounty-ia.gov
Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 information — idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 information — cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
— Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press contributed to this report.