Vaccine effort in Pottawattamie County continues; 12 deaths reported since early April

Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said since April 5 there have been 12 COVID-19 deaths in the county. According to state data, there have been 5,983 deaths.

Hospitalization rates locally and across the state remain low compared to the peak of the pandemic.

Public health officials across the state and country are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the disease as demand wanes. Around 27% of eligible residents in Pottawattamie County have received at least one shot.

“There has been some media reports about people being vaccinated and contracting COVID. Those reports will continue,” Wyant said, noting that vaccines offer protection against the disease but there’s still a small chance of contraction. “The goal of having the vaccine is that the symptoms are less severe. And hopefully it doesn’t lead to hospitalization or even more serious, death.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it continues to gather data on the vaccines.

Under a “What We Know” heading, the CDC noted: