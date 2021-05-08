Vaccine effort in Pottawattamie County continues; 12 deaths reported since early April

Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said since April 5 there have been 12 COVID-19 deaths in the county. According to state data, there have been 5,983 deaths.
Hospitalization rates locally and across the state remain low compared to the peak of the pandemic.
Public health officials across the state and country are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the disease as demand wanes. Around 27% of eligible residents in Pottawattamie County have received at least one shot.
“There has been some media reports about people being vaccinated and contracting COVID. Those reports will continue,” Wyant said, noting that vaccines offer protection against the disease but there’s still a small chance of contraction. “The goal of having the vaccine is that the symptoms are less severe. And hopefully it doesn’t lead to hospitalization or even more serious, death.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it continues to gather data on the vaccines.
Under a “What We Know” heading, the CDC noted:
- COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.
- Other prevention steps help stop the spread of COVID-19, and that these steps are still important, even as vaccines are being distributed.
Wyant encouraged continued social distancing, especially among those who have not received the vaccine, and good hand hygiene.
And, “as controversial as they’ve become, a face covering is still one of the best prevention methods that we have,” he said.
For the fully vaccinated — two weeks out from the second shot of a two-dose series and two-to-four weeks out from a single-dose vaccine — the CDC still recommends mask use in indoor public settings and while gathering indoors with unvaccinated people (including children) from more than one household. Masks aren’t needed for indoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people and outdoors, “except in certain crowded settings and venues.”
And under “What We’re Still Learning” about vaccines, the CDC said:
- How effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.
- How well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications.
- How well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the disease.
- Early data show that the vaccines may help keep people from spreading COVID-19, but we are learning more as more people get vaccinated.
- How long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.
“The benefit of the vaccine is there,” Wyant said.
The county has shifted from mass vaccine clinics to mobile sites, while also offering appointments at the Veterans Affairs building. A clinic at the VA today filled 100 appointments. Starting Monday, appointments will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For more information or to sign up, go to pottcounty-ia.gov, scroll down to Quick Links and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-up.”
“We’re vaccinating people every day. As well as our providers are every day,” Wyant said.
The county is holding clinics are area schools and elsewhere. So far, around 300 students have been vaccinated after clinics at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert and AHSTW, with clinics planned this upcoming week at Lewis Central, Riverside and Underwood.
The county will also host a clinic at Centro Latino in Council Bluffs on Wednesday.