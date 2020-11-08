Veteran Schroeder found his place in the Air Force

For many, military service has provided a place to “get your feet on the ground,” and the time to figure out what it is that one wants to do with his or her life.

Missouri native Earl Schroeder lost his mother shortly after birth and his father a week later. He was raised by his grandparents whom he lost while still a teenager. Following his graduation from high school in Corder, Missouri, in 1949, he took a job with a Kansas City factory that manufactured car seats before taking a service position with Trans World Airlines.

In 1952, “I was going to be drafted by the Army and enlisting in the Air Force sounded like a much better deal,” said Schroeder, who will turn 90 in January.

Initially trained to load bombs and ammunition on Air Force planes, he was assigned to Kimpo Air Force Base near Seoul, South Korea. An injury resulted in his transfer to manage the base Post Exchange (PX). Following a year of service in South Korea — then a combat zone — Schroeder was transferred to an Air Force facility near Arlington, Texas, where he spent the final three years of his enlistment as manager of the base commissary, rising to the rank of staff sergeant.