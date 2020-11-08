Veteran Schroeder found his place in the Air Force

For many, military service has provided a place to “get your feet on the ground,” and the time to figure out what it is that one wants to do with his or her life.
Missouri native Earl Schroeder lost his mother shortly after birth and his father a week later. He was raised by his grandparents whom he lost while still a teenager. Following his graduation from high school in Corder, Missouri, in 1949, he took a job with a Kansas City factory that manufactured car seats before taking a service position with Trans World Airlines.
In 1952, “I was going to be drafted by the Army and enlisting in the Air Force sounded like a much better deal,” said Schroeder, who will turn 90 in January.
Initially trained to load bombs and ammunition on Air Force planes, he was assigned to Kimpo Air Force Base near Seoul, South Korea. An injury resulted in his transfer to manage the base Post Exchange (PX). Following a year of service in South Korea — then a combat zone — Schroeder was transferred to an Air Force facility near Arlington, Texas, where he spent the final three years of his enlistment as manager of the base commissary, rising to the rank of staff sergeant.
Following his enlistment in the Air Force, Schroeder returned to the Kansas City, Missouri, area and once again worked for TWA for about three years, during which he studied accounting.
Feeling he would not be able to work in an office environment, he spent the next three years working for a firm that finished plywood for trailer and home use. Schroeder then owned and operated a lawn service in the Kansas City area for five years, a business that was lost when he divorced.
He then took a job with a construction firm in Corder, Missouri, that built and remodeled hog barns before opening his own construction company doing remodeling work for hog farmers. That was followed by 25 years in Pacific Junction where he worked for Kmart and then operated his own craft business, selling a variety of items at craft fairs throughout the area.
He moved to Council Bluffs — now completely retired — eight years ago.
