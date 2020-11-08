Vietnam vet Minor among the Brotherhood of Dak To Defenders

Today, nearly 50 years after the end of hostilities in Vietnam, the men of the 299th Engineers continue to refer to themselves as the Brotherhood of Dak To Defenders.
The reference reflects the camaraderie they still feel, a camaraderie that developed while defending the mountain during a long, tense NVA onslaught. The four companies of the 299th that had been left behind at Dak To were awarded the Valorous Unit Citation, the unit equivalent of the Silver Star.
The Silver Star is the third highest combat decoration behind the Medal of Honor and the Distinguished Service Cross.
Fifty-one years ago in the summer of 1969, as the United States military became increasingly involved in the Vietnam War, the defense of the area around Dak To in the Central Highlands, 20 kilometers from the border where Laos, Cambodia and South Vietnam came together was touted as a shining example of Vietnamization of the war effort by South Vietnamese Army soldiers.
During an eight-week siege in mid-1969 by the North Vietnamese Army, the base was held not by South Vietnamese soldiers but by a lone — and unheralded — U.S. engineer battalion.
Jimmy Minor, a young man who had lived most of his life in Council Bluffs, was part of that effort. Minor enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969, after his graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School. Trained as a light vehicle mechanic, he was ordered to Vietnam where he was assigned to the 299th Engineers.
The battalion’s mission was to provide the infantry units with engineering support and keep the roads in the Dak To area open.
“I helped build bridges so the enemy could blow them up,” Minor said.
In the midst of the NVA’s effort to take control of the area — an area military officials and the press were reporting being defended by South Vietnamese soldiers, Life Magazine photographer Larry Burrows came to Dak To to photograph the South Vietnamese defenders.
What Burrows photographed was a firefight in which men assigned to the 299th Engineers were battling NVA soldiers while South Vietnamese soldiers huddled in a ditch. In a story that Army officials attempted to suppress titled “A case of cowardice under fire,” Burrows proclaimed that Vietnamization was not working but Army officials would not admit it.
After his tour in Vietnam, Minor was ordered to Germany for three months before being permanently assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas, where he served the remainder of his four-year enlistment.
Discharged in 1973, Minor returned to Council Bluffs where he worked as a furniture builder for 20 years. Minor’s son, Jeff, graduated from high school in 1987, the year the father and son joined the Iowa National Guard, with the father serving as a cook.
Jimmy Minor then accepted a position with First Data in Omaha where he worked as an insert operator, retiring after 20 years with the company.
