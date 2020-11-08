Vietnam vet Minor among the Brotherhood of Dak To Defenders

Today, nearly 50 years after the end of hostilities in Vietnam, the men of the 299th Engineers continue to refer to themselves as the Brotherhood of Dak To Defenders.

The reference reflects the camaraderie they still feel, a camaraderie that developed while defending the mountain during a long, tense NVA onslaught. The four companies of the 299th that had been left behind at Dak To were awarded the Valorous Unit Citation, the unit equivalent of the Silver Star.

The Silver Star is the third highest combat decoration behind the Medal of Honor and the Distinguished Service Cross.

Fifty-one years ago in the summer of 1969, as the United States military became increasingly involved in the Vietnam War, the defense of the area around Dak To in the Central Highlands, 20 kilometers from the border where Laos, Cambodia and South Vietnam came together was touted as a shining example of Vietnamization of the war effort by South Vietnamese Army soldiers.

During an eight-week siege in mid-1969 by the North Vietnamese Army, the base was held not by South Vietnamese soldiers but by a lone — and unheralded — U.S. engineer battalion.