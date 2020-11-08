Vietnam veteran Ulfers helps to provide military rites at funerals

It was more than 50 years ago that Rodney Ulfers of Carter Lake was discharged from the U.S. Army.

He was seriously wounded in Vietnam, where he served as an infantryman, and continues to serve those who served in the military, having helped provide military rites at thousands of veterans’ funerals.

Raised in Omaha, Ulfers graduated from Westside High School. At the age of 22, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1969, following in the footsteps of his father, Durward “Dude” Ulfers, who had served with the Army’s 87th Infantry Division in Europe during World War II.

Ulfers was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division — the Big Red One — the oldest continuously serving division in the Regular Army, having been in continuous service since its organization in 1917 during World War I.

As an infantryman, he was ordered to Vietnam, where he was wounded in January 1970. Following his recovery, Ulfers was discharged in October 1970 having earned the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Vietnam Service medal.

After his discharge from the Army, Ulfers worked briefly for the U.S. Postal Service before accepting a position with Mutual of Omaha where he worked for 32 years as an insurance underwriter.