Virtual Spirit of Courage Gala is next weekend

The Jennie Edmundson Foundation will honor four people during its virtual Spirit of Courage Gala on Nov. 6.

Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland will be honored in a video program webcast at 6 p.m. in the annual fundraiser for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund.

Dave Webber will serve as master of ceremonies, and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital President and CEO David Burd will also speak. The program is expected to last about 45 minutes

“We have four amazing individuals willing to tell their stories,” said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer for the foundation. “The stories are all unique to the individual, and all are inspiring.”

The virtual format was chosen to protect supporters, patients and families, Slevin said.

“Being a hospital, we felt it was important to be very cautious, so it was really a health decision,” she said.