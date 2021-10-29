Virtual Spirit of Courage Gala is next weekend

The Jennie Edmundson Foundation will honor four people during its virtual Spirit of Courage Gala on Nov. 6.
Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland will be honored in a video program webcast at 6 p.m. in the annual fundraiser for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund.
Dave Webber will serve as master of ceremonies, and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital President and CEO David Burd will also speak. The program is expected to last about 45 minutes
“We have four amazing individuals willing to tell their stories,” said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer for the foundation. “The stories are all unique to the individual, and all are inspiring.”
The virtual format was chosen to protect supporters, patients and families, Slevin said.
“Being a hospital, we felt it was important to be very cautious, so it was really a health decision,” she said.
Since 2003, the Spirit of Courage events have raised almost $2 million. All of the money has gone to the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund, providing assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer. This fund assists patients by paying for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent and gas.
Many are given taxi cab vouchers they can use to get rides to and from appointments, Slevin said. Quite a few receive gift cards to grocery stores.
“We’ve seen quite a bit of need, as some people have had to take time off work,” said Claudia Bohn, Methodist Health System communications and public relations director.
Bohn urged people not to put off seeking treatment for non-COVID health issues.
“The patients we’re seeing are just sicker longer,” she said. “Cancer, heart disease and other types of health problems aren’t going away.”
People should also keep up on their routine cancer screenings, Bohn said.
“It’s important to get those screenings and go back to the doctor if you have concerns,” she said. “Early detection really does make a difference and save lives.”
The link to the video program will be sent to ticketholders. No additional tickets will be sold.
“The dinner option will still be available, and the foundation will contact people with more information about that,” Bohn said.
Added Slevin, “We are still going to feed them some fabulous food from the Mid-America Center.”