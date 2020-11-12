WATCH NOW: Gov. Reynolds Nov. 12 press conference

Reynolds
Nellie Disalvo was 21, home in Council Bluffs from a brief stint in college, when she decided to join the Navy — a choice that led to six year…
As the metro area continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state reported an additional two deaths in Pottawattamie County and one new …
Area hospitals continue to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients, while also making contingency plans should the recent surge get worse.
Staff Sgt. Cody Kempf, 30, of Council Bluffs served in the U.S. Army for eight years and completed two deployments.
A new COVID-19 testing option is coming to Council Bluffs.
Some look back on their military service with increasingly fond memories. Others are haunted by what they endured during that time of their life.
Members of the public are now required to wear a face covering at Council Bluffs City Hall.
The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution requiring the public to wear a face covering in county-owned buildings.
