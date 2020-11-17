WATCH NOW: Gov. Reynolds Nov. 17 press conference

Reynolds
DES MOINES — Iowans must wear a face mask or other face covering while indoors in public and near other people for at least 15 minutes under a…
Area hospitals continue to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients, while also making contingency plans should the recent surge get worse.
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to make a live address to Iowans at 6:05 p.m. today about the worsening coronavirus trends in the state.
The state has reported a 54th COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County, the ninth death from the disease this month. Additionally, health officials have issued Thanksgiving gathering guidance, while the CDC reports new findings on masks.
The Page County Board of Supervisors will consider a mask mandate today, as the county southeast of Council Bluffs — like counties throughout …
A new COVID-19 testing option is coming to Council Bluffs.
The state of COVID-19 in southwest Iowa: positivity rates remain high, some counties are seeing an exponential rise in deaths, hospitalization…
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday the state has contracted for 360,000 additional Test Iowa kits to better track surging COVID-19 cases as she c…
