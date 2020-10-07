WATCH NOW: Gov. Reynolds Oct. 7 press conference
A 40th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County reported an additional 53 cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period, according to state data.
Iowa softens quarantine guidelines in break from CDC; Iowa Western reports 10 new cases among students
JOHNSTON — Iowa is breaking with federal guidance on quarantine recommendations in a move that could allow more school students to remain in s…
Pottawattamie County launched into this week with no new COVID-19-related deaths, but a notable jump in positive cases.
A 39th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
Harrison County Public Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in the county.
