WATCH NOW: Gov. Reynolds Sept. 16 press conference
A 35th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the first death from the disease in the county since late August.
Pottawattamie County reported a 36th COVID-19 death on Saturday, a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Mills County Public Health have identified six cases of COVID-19 at Glen Haven Village, a long-term c…
For the second straight week, none of the 700 staff members at Iowa Western Community College had COVID-19.
Iowa Western reports handful of new COVID-19 cases; Iowa courts decline to halt state push for in-class learning
Iowa Western Community College had a handful of new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to information released Monday.
No new COVID-19 cases listed in Pottawattamie County, Mills County long-term care outbreak remains at six cases
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County over a 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
DES MOINES — Serious warnings and urgent calls to action are littered throughout the latest report on Iowa from the White House task force on …
