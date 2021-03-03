WATCH NOW: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discusses COVID-19, more at press conference

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Most of the school employees in Pottawattamie County who wanted to be vaccinated against the coronavirus have now been vaccinated.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on its way to Iowa.
JOHNSTON — A new state website with COVID-19 vaccine information will launch soon, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday, but the site will not be c…
Some pharmacies in Pottawattamie County have started taking vaccine appointments for adults 65 and older.
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Wednesday three upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.
Friday was a busy one for Pottawattamie County Public Health, other county employees and volunteers at the second of three scheduled COVID-19 …
OMAHA — Meatpacking workers across the country have started receiving coronavirus vaccines and thousands more will have a chance to get their …
Gilbert Bovard had a plethora of hobbies.
DES MOINES -- Iowa’s partial face mask mandate, public health restrictions on businesses, and limit on public gatherings are being lifted.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.