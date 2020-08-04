Watch now: Reynolds discusses COVID-19 in Iowa
A third Oakland Manor resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A fourth resident at Oakland Manor has died after contracting COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County has 33 additional COVID-19 cases; Risen Son at 50 total cases, with 28 recoveries
The state COVID-19 website listed total 1,151 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 33 over a roughly …
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning.
All Care Health Center offers pair of COVID-19 testing options; Mills County urges residents to wear face coverings
There are two options for COVID-19 tests at All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs.
The state COVID-19 website listed a total 1,173 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon, an increase of 22 over a 24-h…
A day after officials launched an effort to increase enforcement of distancing orders in bars and restaurants, a state agency reported Friday …
