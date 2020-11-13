'We’re trying to save lives': COVID-19 continues surge in southwest Iowa

"If you have been exposed to COVID-19, it is important to stay home for 14 days, self-isolate and monitor for symptoms to slow the spread of the disease. People who are infected with COVID-19 can give it to others, even when they do not show symptoms."

In Cass County, 11 of the county's 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Oct. 23 or later by the state. The county is experiencing a surge in cases that has dissipated slightly.

"It is slowing. Our percent positivity rate has dropped, we were as high as 22% and are now down under 17%," Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen said.

Cass County's 14-day rate was at 16.9% Friday afternoon. There were 622 cases out of 4,058 tests, with 408 recoveries. There are three outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county.

Olsen said, "people need to think twice when they do have symptoms."

"People are wanting to chalk up their very mild symptoms to a basic cold. That is our point -- COVID is very mild for most people. It feels like a mild cold. But it’s not mild for everyone," she said. "What is just a mild cold for you or I, can be a death sentence for someone else. We never know how this virus is going to affect somebody.