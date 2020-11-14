'We’re trying to save lives': COVID-19 continues surge in southwest Iowa

The state of COVID-19 in southwest Iowa: positivity rates remain high, some counties are seeing an exponential rise in deaths, hospitalizations continue to increase and public health officials are begging the public to do their part to stop the spread.
Iowa has reported a 54th COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County, the ninth death confirmed by the state Department of Public Health in November.
The latest death was a county man between 61 and 80 who died this week, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The county was at 45 reported deaths on Oct. 31.
“It does show the effects this coronavirus has on the community. On health care workers. The family members that lose individuals,” Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said. “It is just imperative we all participate as much as we can on containment methods.”
“It weighs heavy on everyone’s mind,” Wyant continued, adding the public should do their best to, “pull together and stop this from happening to another family.”
Also in the county, Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs has reported a COVID-19 outbreak, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The long-term care center on North Broadway had 25 cases among residents as of Thursday.
“They acted right away and set themselves up a red zone. They’ve been doing a really good job with all of their containment methods,” Wyant said. “I’m encouraged by all the steps they’ve taken so far.”
Risen Son Christian Village has reported a second outbreak. Ray Dickison, chief operating officer for parent company Christian Horizons, said Risen Son had a total of 85 cases. That includes 26 skilled nursing residents, 18 assisted living residents, four residential care facility residents, three independent living residents and 34 residents. There have been five COVID-19 deaths during the outbreak.
Dickison said many of those affected have already recovered, with more recoveries anticipated.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 122 new cases over 24 hours in Pottawattamie County. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, at 3 p.m. Friday, there were 4,491 cases out 29,812 tests, with 3,047 recoveries — meaning there are 1,444 active cases.
Harrison County was at 868 cases out of 4,153 tests, with 553 recoveries on Friday, while Mills County was at 716 cases out of 5,096 tests, with 333 recoveries.
Local 14-day positivity rates: Pottawattamie County’s rate again saw a new peak since the state started posting data, at 22.3%. Harrison County was at 20.1% and Mills County at 25.3%.
There have been 24 deaths in Harrison County, including 20 among residents at the three outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county.
There have been four deaths in Mills County. Mills County Public Health said Friday “We continue to work with our partners to slow the spread of COVID-19 but everyone in Mills County has a large part in making this happen. Anyone of any age can get the disease.”
“If you have been exposed to COVID-19, it is important to stay home for 14 days, self-isolate and monitor for symptoms to slow the spread of the disease. People who are infected with COVID-19 can give it to others, even when they do not show symptoms.”
In Cass County, 11 of the county’s 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Oct. 23 or later by the state. The county is experiencing a surge in cases that has dissipated slightly.
“It is slowing. Our percent positivity rate has dropped, we were as high as 22% and are now down under 17%,” Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen said.
Cass County’s 14-day rate was at 16.9% Friday afternoon. There were 622 cases out of 4,058 tests, with 408 recoveries. There are three outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county.
Olsen said, “people need to think twice when they do have symptoms.”
“People are wanting to chalk up their very mild symptoms to a basic cold. That is our point — COVID is very mild for most people. It feels like a mild cold. But it’s not mild for everyone,” she said. “What is just a mild cold for you or I, can be a death sentence for someone else. We never know how this virus is going to affect somebody.
“As we see cases surge in our county, we’ve seen the severity of illness increase. We’ve seen the deaths increase. If you don’t feel well — go get tested. And be prepared to stay home.”
Olsen said, “We have a lot of people that feel quarantine is optional. If you’ve been asked to quarantine, it’s so important to listen to that. We’re trying to save lives.”
Hospitalizations still high
Hospitals continue to experiences the effects of the COVID-19 surge in the area.
There were 41 COVID-19 patients in Council Bluffs hospitals on Friday, according to Wyant, same as Thursday.
The Metro Area Health Care Coalition, which includes a number of Omaha hospitals and the two Council Bluffs hospitals, reported 393 total patients with COVID-19 on Friday, with another 36 hospitalized patients suspected of having the disease awaiting results. Of the 393, 102 were in intensive care, with another 10 suspected and awaiting results. Forty-three patients, either confirmed or believed to have COVID-19, are on a ventilator.
The hospitals reported an 85% occupancy rate among medical/surgical beds, along with an 81% occupancy rate in adult intensive care and 87% occupancy rate in pediatric ICUs.
And Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — was at 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 18 in intensive care, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Eleven patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours and eight were on ventilators. The region has 152 inpatient beds and 10 ICU beds available.
Statewide, Iowa again set a new record for hospitalizations, with 1,227 on Friday, including 240 in ICU and 213 admitted the previous 24 hours.
Thanksgiving and COVID-19
With Thanksgiving approaching, health officials and agencies have offered guidance on a different kind of celebration amid a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and nationwide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that as COVID-19 cases surge, “small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.” The CDC said celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk of spread.
Dr. Bradley Britigan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine encouraged local residents to “rethink the risks and benefits of traditional family gatherings for Thanksgiving, particularly if older family members might attend.”
“Holding a large family event that includes older family members because ‘they may not be here next year’ is not a good reason,” Britigan wrote in a post on the UNMC website. “You don’t want it to turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy due to transmission of COVID-19 by an asymptomatic COVID-positive attendee to a COVID-vulnerable senior member of your family.”
In the post from Wednesday, Britigan noted Nebraska Medicine and other hospitals in the area are full.
“The ability to expand services is limited by bed capacity, but more significantly by the lack of ability to staff them. This provider shortage is further worsened by the rising infection of our health care workforce that is ongoing, mostly through community acquisition,” he said. “Herd immunity is not an answer. Continued community spread of the virus will overwhelm our already full facilities and emotionally and physically stressed workforce.”
Suresh Gunasekaran, chief executive officer of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, encouraged Iowans to “figure out a way to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas differently” because of the pandemic.
He noted that because of the spread of the virus, large gatherings are not a good idea.
“I think it’s a pretty big sacrifice,” Gunasekaran said in a video posted by UIHC. “This year it’s going to have to be radically different.”
CDC issues new mask findings
Earlier this week, the CDC noted masks not only protect those around the wearer, but the wearer themselves. The agency also again touted the benefits of consistent and blanket face covering in community settings.
“Masks are primarily intended to reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets, which is especially relevant for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others, and who are estimated to account for more than 50% of transmissions,” the CDC said in updated findings and guidance. “Masks also help reduce inhalation of these droplets by the wearer.”
The CDC refers to the protection of others from a mask as “source control,” compared to “filtration for personal protection” for the wearer. The CDC said experimental and epidemiological study data supports community masking.
“The prevention benefit of masking is derived from the combination of source control and personal protection for the mask wearer,” the CDC said. “The relationship between source control and personal protection is likely complementary and possibly synergistic, so that individual benefit increases with increasing community mask use.”
“The benefit of face covering usage just keeps growing. Hopefully we can get more compliance on that,” Wyant said while discussing the updated findings from the CDC.
The CDC recommends multi-layer masks, with coverings with at least two layers of fabric more effective. The agency said masks should not be worn by children 2 or younger or those with trouble breathing, while emphasizing the general public should not wear masks meant for health care workers as “surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.”
