Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pottawattamie, Mills and Harrison Counties?

The latest on COVID-19 vaccinations in southwest Iowa:
Pottawattamie County
Pottawattamie County Public Health said phase 1B will begin on Monday, Feb. 1. The phase, which has five tiers, is open to adults 65 and older, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, food processing worker, and other defined agencies to get vaccinated.
The county expects to receive 600 to 1,000 doses of vaccine each week, with allocations expected to increase throughout February. The county noted there are 30,000 residents in the phase 1B population.
Residents 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated during all tiers of phase 1B. Half of the county's weekly allotments will go toward those 65 and older, with the other half for populations in the five tiers.
The county is setting up clinics for the five tiers, with school employees, law enforcement and childcare employees in the first tier. Pottawattamie County Public Health is working directly with designated agencies to set up vaccinations.
Pharmacies will be handling the majority of the 65 and older population in southwest Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a vaccine dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
To find out about participating pharmacies go to the site, click "vaccine information" and then click "vaccine provider information" -- or click here -- before selecting a county. The page will include a list of participating pharmacies, with links to their websites to sign up. Each provider will manage its owns vaccine appointments.
As of the afternoon of Feb. 1, the pharmacy websites did not appear to have a portal for signing up for an appointment.
Harrison and Mills Counties
Harrison County Home & Public Health said it will be handling vaccinations of the tiered populations by directly working with agencies and organizations.
Mills County Public Health said it is doing some vaccinations for the 65 and older population, in addition to pharmacies. The county's vaccination hotline is 712-274-3643.
Phase 1B tiers
The phase 1B tiers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health:
Tier 1 -- First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, child welfare and social workers; pre-K through 12th grade school staff, early childhood education employees and childcare workers.
Tier 2 -- Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing; individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff.
Tier 3 -- Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college students in dormitories; government officials, including staff, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
Tier 4 -- Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.
Tier 5 -- Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.
As noted above, adults 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated throughout all five tiers.
Phase 1C will include persons aged 65–74 years, persons aged 16–64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 and essential workers not previously included in phase 1A or 1B, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state has not announced when that'll begin.
Vaccines for veterans
Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system’s website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.
The state's vaccine dashboard also includes information on the number of vaccine doses administered and series completed. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.
Vaccine scarcity
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said that locally, vaccine has been scarce.
“On both sides of the river, altogether we’re just short on vaccine,” Wyant said on Jan. 30, asking the public to, “please be patient as we work through this process. With the amount of allocation available, there’s just not enough for everybody at one time. We have the ability to do it, we’re ready to do it, we just don’t have the vaccine to do it."
Online resources:
COVID testing and vaccine information -- coronavirus.iowa.gov
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management COVID-19 information -- https://pcema-ia.org/covid-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health -- publichealth.pottcounty-ia.gov
Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 information -- idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 information -- cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html