Which COVID-19 adaptations by Iowa businesses are here to stay? Small businesses find ways to bring ‘serendipity,’ convenience to online shopping

Sometimes these days, Nialle Sylvan is finding books for an 8-year-old “completely obsessed” with water. Other times, she’s seeking books for a fan of some — but not all — of fiction writer John Irving’s novels.

Before 2020, customers looking for books would’ve visited her store, The Haunted Bookshop, nestled on the north side of Iowa City, and sought her guidance.

But over a year of the pandemic, customers haven’t been allowed to personally peruse the 50,000 books on the shelves of the 10-room, 174-year-old building.

Instead, Sylvan offers them “Surprise Me!” bags. Customers can email her with their budget, interests and phone number, and she uses her expertise to select books for them.

“What people love about browsing in bookstores is serendipity,” she said. “They get really excited when they come across something they didn’t know they wanted and absolutely have to have. So we try to replicate that experience by providing them with a bag of things they didn’t expect.”

It’s one of many adaptations business owners needed to make over the last year because of COVID-19. Though born quickly out of necessity, some of the ideas have proved more successful than imagined and now are likely to stick around even after the pandemic subsides.