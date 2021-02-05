With demand, questions high, state plans COVID-19 vaccine website

JOHNSTON — With more than 1 in 5 Iowa adults now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, high demand outweighing a limited supply, and questions abounding, the state has started the process of creating a website and call center for information on vaccine distribution.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the undertaking Thursday, the same day the state issued a request for proposals from private vendors.
The website and call center would provide information about COVID-19 vaccine availability, determine a caller’s eligibility, and provide callers with information about where and how to set up an appointment to receive the vaccine.
The website also would give registered Iowans the ability to schedule vaccination appointments.
Reynolds said ideally the system would create a “one-stop shop” where Iowans could be matched with vaccine providers near them.
Proposals from potential vendors are due by the end of Friday.
“There’s still a lot to be done to make this possible, but the first step begins (Thursday),” Reynolds said Thursday during a news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “In the meantime, please be patient. I know it’s not easy. Vaccine production will increase and we’ll begin to receive more doses. But it’s still going to take some time.”
Meantime, the state also is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to provide assistance for individuals 65 years and older, the cohort that this week became eligible to receive the vaccine. The agency will, according to Reynolds, answer senior Iowans’ questions, assist with scheduling vaccination appointments, and help coordinate transportation, if needed.
Many Iowans have had questions about the vaccination process as it has unfolded. State officials said anyone with questions about their vaccination should first contact their health care provider, through their website first, if possible.
“I’m also aware that many Iowans are frustrated by the scheduling process and struggling to make an appointment,” Reynolds said. “I understand how disappointing it is when you’re finally eligible to get the vaccine and you can’t get through to schedule an appointment. But I’m asking Iowans to please keep in mind that while vaccine supply is limited, appointments will also be limited.”
More than 74,000 Iowans have received both doses of the COVID-19 and thus are considered vaccinated; another 140,000 have received the first dose.
Among U.S. states, Iowa’s percentage of its population that has been received at least one dose of the vaccine — 6.3% — is among the three lowest in the country, according to Washington Post and New York Times databases that use and examine federal data.
Reynolds said part of the issue remains that Iowa is receiving fewer vaccine doses per population than other states.
“We’ll continue to improve the processes to make sure that we’re getting vaccines administered in a timely manner,” Reynolds said.
Pottawattamie County
In Pottawattamie County, as of 5 p.m. Thursday there were 42,896 total tests administered resulting in 9,428 positives. Of those, the site showed 8,552 recoveries. There have been 130 deaths confirmed by the state, data shows.
The 14-day rolling average of positive tests at 5 p.m. Thursday in Pottawattamie County sat at 12.5%, according to state data.
The latest on COVID-19 vaccinations in southwest Iowa:
Pottawattamie County Public Health said phase 1B began on Feb. 1. The phase, which has five tiers, is open to adults 65 and older, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, food processing worker, and other defined agencies to get vaccinated.
The county expects to receive 600 to 1,000 doses of vaccine each week, with allocations expected to increase throughout February. The county noted there are 30,000 residents in the phase 1B population.
Residents 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated during all tiers of phase 1B. Half of the county’s weekly allotments will go toward those 65 and older, with the other half for populations in the five tiers.
The county is setting up clinics for the five tiers, with school employees, law enforcement and childcare employees in the first tier. Pottawattamie County Public Health is working directly with designated agencies to set up vaccinations.
Pharmacies will be handling the majority of the 65 and older population in southwest Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a vaccine dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
To find out about participating pharmacies go to the site, click “vaccine information” and then click “vaccine provider information” — or click here — before selecting a county. The page will include a list of participating pharmacies, with links to their websites to sign up. Each provider will manage its owns vaccine appointments.
Harrison and Mills Counties
Harrison County Home & Public Health said it will be handling vaccinations of the tiered populations by directly working with agencies and organizations.
Mills County Public Health said it is doing some vaccinations for the 65 and older population, in addition to pharmacies. The county’s vaccination hotline is 712-274-3643.
Phase 1B tiers
The phase 1B tiers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health:
Tier 1 — First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, child welfare and social workers; pre-K through 12th grade school staff, early childhood education employees and childcare workers.
Tier 2 — Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing; individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff.
Tier 3 — Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college students in dormitories; government officials, including staff, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
Tier 4 — Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.
Tier 5 — Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.
As noted above, adults 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated throughout all five tiers.
Phase 1C will include persons aged 65–74 years, persons aged 16–64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 and essential workers not previously included in phase 1A or 1B, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state has not announced when that’ll begin.
Vaccines for veterans
Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system’s website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.
The state’s vaccine dashboard also includes information on the number of vaccine doses administered and series completed. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee and staff writer Sam Pimper contributed to this report.