Year in Review: February brings caucuses, celebration of Black history and early days of coronavirus coverage

Remember the Iowa Caucuses?
So much came after, it might be hard to remember the vote happened this year. But they did — and were among the top news of February.
Locally, Democrats (now President-Elect) Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and eventual state winner Pete Buttigieg performed well in Council Bluffs. And in Council Bluffs like most individual caucuses, the process was smooth.
The process as the state Democratic party level was delayed by a new app for uploading results, delaying results by days.
Among the caucus goers at Thomas Jefferson High School were a group of about 35 people from Lincoln, Nebraska. The group were members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute who came to observe the process.
“We’re nosy, that’s what it comes down to,” Martha Van Sickle joked before the caucus started. “I’d heard about it for years, heard about it a lot this year. We wanted to see it.”
President Donald Trump easily won the Republican caucus, facing few — and no prominent — challengers.
Also in February, Children’s Square U.S.A. announced Debbie Orduna as its new president and CEO. Orduna replaced Carol Wood, who retired from the role after 48 years with Children’s Square.
“Children’s Square has a history of critical programs that instill care, hope, and empowerment to children and families,” Orduna said at the time. “I am honored to continue this legacy and join the dedicated employees and volunteers who share their passion, expertise, and time to help our community thrive.”
February is Black History Month. Among the local celebrations, the Council Bluffs Public Library was one of many libraries across the country that promoted books that focus on Black history.
This year, the library has arranged a case that celebrates the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and showcases other prominent historical books.
“It shows pictures of (Martin Luther King Jr.), and I got a collection of cut out construction paper hands of all colors of skin displayed,” said Librarian Marlys Lien, who oversees the library’s adult programming.
A presentation held Thursday called, “Blurring the Color Line: Racial Identity Construction of People in Interracial Families,” followed a similar topic — race and identity. Speaker Sandy Nesbit Tracy talked about research she did for a narrative study at Colorado State University and based on her own experience as a member of an interracial family.
Attendee Tony Brittain said he felt challenging racism was “hugely important.”
“I think often times people get caught up in over simplistic views of race and fall into the identity politics line,” Brittain said.
Tracy interviewed 12 individuals at the time of the study because she felt it was a good mix of race, age and racial identity, she said. Because the study was a narrative, the participants spoke on what race and identity meant to them.
“A lot of things people use to identify race go across what’s considered racial lines,” Tracy said.
In February, development on College Road continued, as partners celebrated the grand opening of Immanuel’s Graceview Courtyard, an affordable 55 and older active living environment.
Located at 1681 College Road, across College Road from the Council Bluffs campus of Iowa Western Community College, the new three-story Immanuel independent living facility features 28 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom apartments.
Nationally and worldwide, coronavirus started to enter the American consciousness. The Associated Press reported that on Feb. 11, the World Health Organization said it had decided on the name COVID-19 for the disease caused by the virus after consulting with the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Organization for Animal Health.
