Year in Review: February brings caucuses, celebration of Black history and early days of coronavirus coverage

Remember the Iowa Caucuses?

So much came after, it might be hard to remember the vote happened this year. But they did — and were among the top news of February.

Locally, Democrats (now President-Elect) Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and eventual state winner Pete Buttigieg performed well in Council Bluffs. And in Council Bluffs like most individual caucuses, the process was smooth.

The process as the state Democratic party level was delayed by a new app for uploading results, delaying results by days.

Among the caucus goers at Thomas Jefferson High School were a group of about 35 people from Lincoln, Nebraska. The group were members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute who came to observe the process.

“We’re nosy, that’s what it comes down to,” Martha Van Sickle joked before the caucus started. “I’d heard about it for years, heard about it a lot this year. We wanted to see it.”

President Donald Trump easily won the Republican caucus, facing few — and no prominent — challengers.