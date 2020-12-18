Year in Review: Health care workers, first responders step up during pandemic

Since COVID-19 made its way to Pottawattamie County, first responders have adjusted while doing their work in the area.

The impact includes changes to the way fire and emergency medical service first responders approach calls, while coronavirus infections — coupled with retirements — has left the department short-staffed.

“It’s been a very challenging years for us, not unlike it is for hospital workers and law enforcement, school teachers and everyone else,” EMS Division Chief Rick Benson said.

Fire Chief Justin James said, “the pandemic has changed EMS responses probably forever.”

Benson said COVID-19 has changed how paramedics and firefighters do their job. The department has instituted protocols to protect both firefighters and medics and the public from COVID-19, while working with health care providers to make sure it “gets patients to their right facility, the right level of care by the right mode of transportation.”

He said department staff wears personal protective equipment on all calls, while 911 screening questions have been adjusting to gauge for potential exposures. And decontamination protocols are followed after calls.