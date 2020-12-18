Year in Review: Health care workers, first responders step up during pandemic

Since COVID-19 made its way to Pottawattamie County, first responders have adjusted while doing their work in the area.
The impact includes changes to the way fire and emergency medical service first responders approach calls, while coronavirus infections — coupled with retirements — has left the department short-staffed.
“It’s been a very challenging years for us, not unlike it is for hospital workers and law enforcement, school teachers and everyone else,” EMS Division Chief Rick Benson said.
Fire Chief Justin James said, “the pandemic has changed EMS responses probably forever.”
Benson said COVID-19 has changed how paramedics and firefighters do their job. The department has instituted protocols to protect both firefighters and medics and the public from COVID-19, while working with health care providers to make sure it “gets patients to their right facility, the right level of care by the right mode of transportation.”
He said department staff wears personal protective equipment on all calls, while 911 screening questions have been adjusting to gauge for potential exposures. And decontamination protocols are followed after calls.
In October, Benson said the department averages about 23 calls per day, and among those four-to-five are calls to take COVID-19 patients to the hospital. Hospitalizations locally have increased dramatically in the last month.
On calls, when possible, the department now asks those affected to come outside instead of waiting for EMS and firefighters to come inside — at residences, health clinics and long-term care facilities.
“With EMS its stressful. Before COVID it was stressful. You add the unknown of COVID,” Benson said. “The extra work of masks and gowns, eye protection, PPE. And then decontamination and isolation. It just adds up. A lot of workload, a lot of stress to the firefighters.”
Both Benson and James praised the men and women of the fire department for rising to the occasion during the pandemic, despite the myriad obstacles before them.
“They’re doing a great job,” James said, adding that something that has helped is, “the fire and police in this community have great support from the public.”
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Hiatt discussed the impact on law enforcement. Hiatt contracted COVID-19 in September and recovered after experiencing mild symptoms. He isn’t sure how he caught it, but said he was lucky it wasn’t worse.
“It’s hurt a lot of people,” said Hiatt, who’s been with the office almost seven years and been in law enforcement for 17 years.
When he’s on calls, “people are cautious,” he said.
Law enforcement agencies across the area have made sure officers have the pandemic tools of the trade, masks and the like, to keep them safe while in the field.
Hiatt noted an effect of the pandemic has been the communication difficulties presented with wearing a mask. Whether talking to a victim or a suspect, the deputy’s worked to make sure he speaks clearly and slowly with his mask on to make sure they know what’s going on. Though sometimes masks make it difficult to understand what people are saying.
“You have to talk a little bit louder and a little bit slower, and they do as well. I hate to have someone have to repeat themselves,” Hiatt said, especially when gathering information from a victim. “The more they repeat it, the more worked up they get about what happened. I try to listen a little more carefully.”
Muffled voices. Among the many challenges the pandemic has wrought.
“2020 has been a different ballgame, that’s for sure,” Hiatt said.
