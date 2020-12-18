Year in Review: September saw spike in COVID cases, liquidation of mall items and an award for Rue Elementary

The first day of September started off with a new record high of COVID-19 cases for the state of Iowa with 64,828 positive cases. For the county there were 1,630 positive cases.
Krysta Carlson, daughter of murder victim Steven Carlson, began selling T-shirts honoring her father while donating the money to the Family Crisis Centers Western Iowa Survivors of Homicide and Other Violent Crimes unit.
CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs was recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients received the best possible treatment and earned the “Get With the Guidelines” Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The Auction Mill held a liquidation sale at the closed Mall of the Bluffs to sell what remained inside.
Owen Sea Lion Shores at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha opened with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 4.
The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire on Sept. 5 at 315 Lawton Terrace at 7:28 p.m. where firefighters helped two children escape the burning building.
American Midwest Ballet decided to cancel live stage productions for the remainder of 2020. The ballet expected to lose half a million dollars in ticket revenue due to the cancellations.
The first cases of COVID were confirmed in Iowa six months ago on Sept. 8. At that time more than 1,100 Iowans had died.
Montello-Roberts, 45, of Shenandoah was sentenced to 50 years in prison for her role in the death of Steven Carlson and Jerrot Clark. She’s required to serve at least 30 years as part of a plea deal signed last week.
The Council Bluffs Fire Department Honor Guard marched to the bell tower at headquarters station in memory of those that died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Hundreds of firefighters continued to battle two large wildfires in Oregon. Many went missing and more than 40,000 Oregonians had been evacuated.
Council Bluffs Park and Recreation held a socially distanced Comedy Night in Bayliss Park that featured comedians Tyler Walsh, Rachel Ware, Cameron Logsdon and Dante Powell.
Adriano’s Brick Oven restaurant in Glenwood was number 99 on the list of 101 Best Pizzas in America. The entry said the restaurant makes its own dough and sauce and offers a variety of toppings.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87.
Council Bluffs native, Amanda Leininger, was featured on the album “Canyon Worship 2020” released by Grand Canyon University in Phoenix Arizona.
Lawmakers approved emergency authority that allowed election officials to get a leg up in coping with an expected crush of absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election. This allowed the state to begin preparing absentee ballots for counting earlier than previous election years.
James B. Rue Elementary School was named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 for being an “Exemplary High Performing School.”
The comedy bilingual feature film, “In Other Words,” featuring Council Bluffs native Bryan McClure as the romantic lead, was released On Digital and Demand from Viva Pictures.
