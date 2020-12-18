Year in Review: September saw spike in COVID cases, liquidation of mall items and an award for Rue Elementary

The first day of September started off with a new record high of COVID-19 cases for the state of Iowa with 64,828 positive cases. For the county there were 1,630 positive cases.

Krysta Carlson, daughter of murder victim Steven Carlson, began selling T-shirts honoring her father while donating the money to the Family Crisis Centers Western Iowa Survivors of Homicide and Other Violent Crimes unit.

CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs was recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients received the best possible treatment and earned the “Get With the Guidelines” Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The Auction Mill held a liquidation sale at the closed Mall of the Bluffs to sell what remained inside.

Owen Sea Lion Shores at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha opened with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 4.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire on Sept. 5 at 315 Lawton Terrace at 7:28 p.m. where firefighters helped two children escape the burning building.

American Midwest Ballet decided to cancel live stage productions for the remainder of 2020. The ballet expected to lose half a million dollars in ticket revenue due to the cancellations.