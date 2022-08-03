Spirit of Courage recipients share strength, determination

Cancer has touched each of the four recipients of the 2021/2022 Spirit of Courage awards in unique ways, yet each one shares the strength and determination necessary to battle cancer.

The recipients will be recognized at the Spirit of Courage Gala on Saturday evening. The annual event, along with an online auction and golf tournament, raises funds for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Since the inception of the Spirit of Courage events, a total of $2 million has been raised for the fund, which provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured cancer patients who need help paying for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent and gas.

“Without this type of help, many of our most vulnerable members in our community might simply forgo treatment or medications,” said Tara Slevin, president of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation for the hospital. “Thanks to the tremendous support we receive from our incredible donors and community, we raise a significant amount of money each year and distribute it locally to the people who need it the most.”

In addition to local support, a number of celebrity guests share their time to make the efforts a success. The 2021/2022 lineup includes Grace Bannon, Jason Bayle, Bickham, Big P, Chris Bober, Jeff Braine, Todd Brandt, Alan Campbell, Rad Daly, Terrell Farley, Richard Horvitz, Erich Hover, Larry Jacobson, Calvin Jones, Kirstin Kluver, Sterling Knight, Carl Marino, Ilona Marino, Tohoru Masamune, Mike McKnight, Peter Onorati, Solana Paz, Mike Rozier, Ricky Simmons, Brenden Stai, Trieu Tran, Mayor Matt Walsh and Dave Webber.

This year’s awards will pay tribute to Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland as representatives of all cancer patients, cancer survivors and their families. In addition, all past Spirit of Courage award recipients will be honored and celebrated.

The paths of the four 2022 Spirit of Courage recipients have been difficult at times, and for some, side effects of the chemotherapy treatments and radiation therapy still persist.

“Donna, Deb, Jake and Kevin have amazing experiences to share in their messages,” Slevin said. “Their survival is a testament to their strong will, the expert care they received at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center and the support of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation.”

Donna Elliff battled breast cancer in late 2019 and 2020 after a mammogram revealed a Stage 1 lump in one of her breasts.

“My last mammogram was four years earlier,” Elliff said. “I had no symptoms before this mammogram, so finding out that I had cancer was a shock.”

Elliff said she is fortunate that her cancer was caught in an early stage. She underwent a partial mastectomy, 20 radiation treatments and two blood transfusions at Jennie Edmundson, as well as 18 chemotherapy treatments at Heartland Oncology & Hematology. Her subsequent scans have been clear.

She urges other women, especially those who put off routine testing during the pandemic, to get back to scheduling tests, including mammograms.

“Several women I know have told me they got their mammogram because of me,” she said. “If my story can be an inspiration to others, that is awesome.”

Deb Potter thought she was enduring an unusually persistent winter cough when an X-ray revealed a spot in her lung.

She was referred to Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, a critical care pulmonologist at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. For an accurate diagnosis, Mukherjee ordered a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. It revealed adenocarcinoma in two places in the top lobe of Potter’s right lung. She had a biopsy on Sept. 11, 2018, and lobectomy surgery was performed on Oct. 25 by Dr. John Batter at the Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center.

“He removed the top part of my right lung and that was it,” she said. “It was just gone. No chemotherapy. No radiation. Every day I think about how blessed I am.”

In April 2020, just when the pandemic was capturing the minds and fears of most Americans, Jere Ann “Jake” Powers felt a lump in her left breast. Powers, the former volunteer coordinator at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, was working as a receptionist at Risen Son Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs.

Prodded by a coworker to make an appointment, a follow-up biopsy revealed that Powers had breast cancer.

“The breast cancer had metastasized to the liver, which would require liver ablation prior to chemotherapy,” she said. “And, they told me I had thyroid cancer.”

After her doctors determined that the breast cancer was the priority, Powers began chemotherapy at Heartland Oncology & Hematology, followed by surgery at Jennie Edmundson.

“They told me afterward that the left side of the thyroid was more involved, and that the cancer had taken over a vocal nerve,” she said.

She began radiation therapy at Jennie Ed, completing a series of 33 treatments on Jan. 12, 2021.

During a follow-up examination, one of her surgeons, Dr. Andrew Coughlin, discovered the repurposed nerve was moving the vocal cord on its own. An avid singer, that news was music to her ears. She recently began vocal therapy, adjusting her breathing to emanate more from her diaphragm — just as she does when she sings.

Several years ago, after experiencing a urinary tract infection (UTI), Kevin Rutland had a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. Used to check the amount of PSA, a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate, the test is a screen for prostate cancer.

“They told me at the time if the PSA level was above 10, it was quite high and should be discussed with a doctor right away,” Rutland recalled.

Near the end of 2019, Rutland experienced another UTI, again followed by a PSA test. The level was 38.

He wasted no time making an appointment with his urologist, who immediately scheduled a series of scans and a prostate biopsy. On Jan. 6, 2020, the results confirmed prostate cancer.

Rutland began a course of hormone treatments to slow the cancer. His prostate was removed in a robotic-assisted surgery.

His first PSA test after the operation showed a level of 0.01, but subsequent tests over the next nine months showed gradual increases.

“It became obvious some cancer cells had evaded the removal operation,” he said.

Rutland underwent 35 radiation treatments at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, ending on St. Patrick’s Day 2021. His PSA test in June 2021 was less than 0.01.

His message is positive: “I try to live every day with enthusiasm and cheerfulness,” he said. “Don’t put off actually living every day.”

Those who attend the Spirit of Courage event will hear more of the award recipients’ compelling stories as they speak on behalf of the foundation’s continuing efforts.

“The foundation couldn’t help so many people without so many people helping us,” Slevin said. “The Charitable Patient Care Fund makes a profound difference in the lives of countless cancer patients and their families, and every dollar stays right here in southwest Iowa.”

To learn more, call the Jennie Edmundson Foundation at 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org. To join in the online auction, visit the Onecause online auction site at bit.ly/spiritofcourage or text SpiritofCourage2022 to 243725.