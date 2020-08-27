Sports Legacies: Let's look back at some stellar Bluffs athletes from the past decade

Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone is the most recent high school blue chip hailing from Council Bluffs, but several high-caliber athletes preceded the four-star tight end recruit who on Wednesday committed to playing for the University of Nebraska.
Following Fidone’s verbal commitment, the Nonpareil dug into its archives to look back on some of the best athletes coming out of the Bluffs in recent years.
First, let’s start with the man of the hour.
Thomas Fidone (Lewis Central)
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Fidone, who will be playing for Coach Scott Frost in Lincoln, picked the Big Red over offers from 2019 national champion LSU, the University of Iowa and University of Michigan, among others.
He’s the No. 2-ranked tight end prospect and the No. 90 prospect overall nationally, according to 247Sports.
“This has definitely been a journey, but it’s been a dream come true and everything I wished for as a kid,” Fidone said Wednesday evening. “I just made the decision that was best for me.
Max Duggan (Lewis Central)
Duggan, a 2019 Lewis Central graduate, was Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year before heading to south to Fort Worth, Texas, to play football for Coach Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs.
During his freshman campaign, Duggan completed 53 percent of his passes for 2,077 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 555 yards on the ground and six scores as a true freshman.
Duggan’s status for his sophomore year is unclear, as news was broken during an exclusive with the Nonpareil that a heart abnormality was discovered as Duggan went through standard team health measures prior to the 2020 season, according to his father, Jim Duggan.
The 6-foot-2 duel-threat quarterback was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.
Mitchell Brinkman (Lewis Central)
The 2016 high school graduate played three seasons as tight end for Northern Illinois University. A class 4-A first-team all-state selection, Brinkman his senior year led L.C. with 31 catches for 453 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Titans to an 8-4 record that included postseason road playoff victories and Urbandale and Ankeny.
As a junior, Brinkman hauled in 36 catches for 570 yards and seven touchdowns.
Austin Simmons (Lewis Central)
The duel-threat gunslinger left L.C. in 2014 after compiling 7,550 all-purpose yards. His senior year alone, he accounted for 3,260 yards and 46 touchdowns. His junior year, he passed for 1,821 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Following graduation, Simmons had a standout career at the University of South Dakota, leaving as the Coyote’s second all-time leading passer (6,487 yards) and with the fourth-most touchdown passes (52). He also finished with the second-most completions (585) and third-most attempts (944).
Along the way, Simmons compiled 7,531 yards in total offense, good for third overall in the program’s history.
Logan Jones (Lewis Central)
The 2020 L.C. graduate capped his prep career by being named first-team all-state, along with first-team all-district and all-city, while being named Lineman of the year. The 6-foot-3, 267-pound Jones is now a freshman at the University of Iowa, where football has been cancelled this fall – as it has been in the rest of the Big Ten Conference – as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
At Lewis Central, Jones was a four-year football letterman as defensive end, defensive tackle and offensive tackle. He had 30 tackles as a senior (14 for loss) and 8.5 sacks. He had 52 tackles as a junior (22.5 for loss) and 8.5 sacks.
His junior year at L.C., he won state titles in the shot put and discus.
Mallory Husz (Lewis Central)
Husz, a 2008 L.C. graduate, was first-team all-state as a senior and second-team all-state as a sophomore and junior. She was the Nonpareil’s Volleyball Player of the Year as a sophomore, junior and senior, as well as Female Athlete of the Year as a senior.
She was ranked 91st nationally in her recruiting class by prepvolleyball.com. She was also a standout in basketball – holding 16 records – and in track.
At the University of Iowa, the 6-foot Husz contributed all four years. Her freshman year she played in 17 matches, sophomore year 26, junior year 28 (25 starts) and senior year 30 games (29 starts.) She served as the Hawkeyes team captain her senior year and was named Academic All-Big Ten.
Eric Toole (Lewis Central)
Toole was a four-time all-state, all-city, all-conference and all-district honoree. He was named to the all-state “Super Team” his junior and senior year by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. He batted over .480 and stole at least 25 bases during each high school season and holds school records for stolen bases and triples in a season, as well as career batting average.
At the University of Iowa, Toole finished his career as the UI school record holder with 207 career singles, second in at bats (776), third in hits (239), fourth in steals (70), sixth in games played (200) and 11th in runs (133).
Toole was drafted in the 22nd round of the 2015 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft with the 647th pick by the Colorado Rockies.
Justin Toole (Lewis Central)
While at L.C., Toole was named the BCA/Louisville Slugger Player of the year, 2005 Bob Feller Class 4A Pitcher of the year and was a three-time first-team all-state player. He ended his career at Lewis Central with a career batting average of .420 with 102 RBIs and 103 stolen bases.
On the mound, he posted a career record of 35-5 with a 0.88 ERA, 432 strikeouts and seven saves. He holds the L.C. school record for ERA in a season (0.51) and career (0.88), career shutouts (15), hits in a season (64) and stolen bases (103).
He was also all-city in football and basketball.
At the University of Iowa, Toole his senior year set a school record of 25 consecutive games with a hit and recorded 15 multi-hit games.
Megan Witte (Lewis Central)
Witte, a multi-sport athlete at L.C., led the Titans to back-to-back state tournament appearances in in 2017 and 2018. She earned first-team all-state honors after her junior season. During her senior year, Witte recorded 484 kills, 292 digs and 41 blocks. The 6-foot outside hitter was selected toplay in the Iowa High school Senior Classic and ranked seventh in kills among all classes.
According to MaxPreps, she finished her prep career with 778 kills and a hitting percentage of .310.
Witte, who graduated in 2020, now plays volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa.
Kyle Arrington (Lewis Central)
At L.C., Arrington his senior year averaged 15.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per contest while posting 38 blocks.
Prior to transferring to Siena this year, he appeared in 25 games last winter during his lone season at Western Illinois University. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes, while shooting a team-high 58.8% from the field.
Immediately after high school, Arrington attended junior college powerhouse Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, where he helped guide the Eagles to a 55-10 record during his two seasons. He averaged 6.2 points per game and 5.1 rebounds on 55.8% shooting in 12 minutes of action over his two seasons at Kirkwood.
Katherine Poore (Lewis Central)
During her prep career, Poore averaged 3.87 kills per set with a .359 hitting percentage as a senior. She was named the KMA Offensive Player of the year her senior season, helping the Titans to a 33-5 record and a Class 4A state semifinal appearance in 2017. She earned second-team Iowa Girl’s Coaches Association Class 4A all-state honors as a junior.
The 6-foot-2 hitter finished her L.C. career with 1,010 kills.
Her freshman year at Bradley University, Poore started 12 matches and appeared in 27 contests. In 2019 as a sophomore, she played in 20 matches before an injury ended her season.
Cameron Baker (Thomas Jefferson)
Baker, a 2018 graduate, was a highly recruited football prospect who played linebacker and fullback for T.J. He was a four-year started at T.J. and recorded 52-tackles his senior season. As a senior, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound bruiser rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Playing strongside linebacker, he racked up 37 tackles and 15 assists. This year, he is a redshirt freshman at Northern Iowa, which has him listed as a linebacker on its 2020 football roster.
Eldon Warner (Thomas Jefferson)
Warner was a four-year letter winner in cross country and track. He placed fifth in the 800 meters during the 2015 Iowa Class 4A State Championships with a time of 1:55.16. He earned all-Missouri River conference honors three times in cross country. He also won the Missouri River cross country meet once and took a sixth-place finish in the 800 at the Drake Relays.
He went on to become a four-year varsity member of the University of South Dakota cross country/track team. During the 2018-2019 season, Warner was named the Summit League Men’s Cross County Athlete of the Year and became USD’s first individual titlist at the Summit League Championships when he captured the race in 24:58.59.
Austin Hennings (Thomas Jefferson)
During his senior year at T.J., Hennings averaged 14.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on the hard court. Upon graduation, he held the school record for rebounds in a game (21) and was named first-team all-city and all-conference.
As a junior, he averaged 10.3 points and 8 rebounds per contest. Hennings, who also competed in football and track for the Yellow Jackets, spent a year following prep graduation at Mid-America Nazarene in Olathe, Kansas, where he played in 28 games as a freshman during the 2010-2011 season.
The following season he attended South Dakota State University; however, he was forced to sit out due to transfer rules.
He finally landed at Simpson College in Indianola where he flourished, starting 23 of 26 games during the 2012-2013 season. He led the team in blocks (21) double-doubles(2) and finished second in 3-point percentage (.387).
Jamison Lalk (Abraham Lincoln)
Lalk was ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the State of Iowa by Rivals.com. As a senior, he caught 13 passes for 204 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 40 tackles (12 for loss) on the other side of the ball. As a junior, he caught 18 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, while recording 43 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Playing offensive line at Iowa State University, Lalk saw action in all 13 games in 2012 after redshirting in 2011. He was named first-team academic All-Big 12 in 2013, and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2015.
He helped anchor the offensive line for running back Mike Warren, who rushed for the fifth-best total in school history with 1,339 yards.
He ended his career with 31 starts.
Brittany Ridenour (Abraham Lincoln)
Ridenour was a four-year letter winner at A.L for coach Troy Gib. As a senior, she was named the 2007 Iowa Player of the year and also earned Gatorade Player of the Year and All-American honors. She led her team to a conference championship and a third-place finished at the state tournament in 2007.
While at A.L, Ridenour also excelled in basketball and track.
Attending Baylor University, she capped her career by seeing action in all 31 matches, starting 13 games. She ranked second on the team with 602 assists and recorded 14 matches with at least 20 assists. Her senior year, she was named to the fall and spring Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Darby Thomas (Abraham Lincoln)
The track standout while at A.L. had prep time best in the 100m (11.83), 200m (24.33), 100m hurdles (14.28) and long jump (19-6). She was a three-time Iowa state champion in long jump (2017, 2018, 2019) and the 2019 state champion in the 100m hurdles.
This year during the University of Nebraska’s indoor track season, Thomas placed third in the long jump at the Big Ten Indoor Championships with a personal-best jump of 19-9, and was 18th in the 60m dash with a time of 7.58
Alex Olsen (Abraham Lincoln)
At A.L, Olsen averaged 20.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game his senior year en route to being named second-team all-state and team MVP honors. He shot 52.4% from the floor and 70.9% from the line while also blocking 70 shots and recording 52 steals.
He set the single-game school records with 47 points and 26 rebounds.
The 6-foot-6 Olsen walked on at Creighton University and played fleetingly during the school’s 2012-2013 campaign. He did, though, pick up an offensive rebound in the Jay’s NCAA tournament game against No. 6 Duke.
Samantha Bohnet (Abraham Lincoln)
Bohnet averaged 9.32 assists, 0.54 aces and 3.01 digs per set her senior year at A.L and was named second-team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Her senior year, she led the state in assists, was second in service aces, third in attack percentage and sixth in digs.
She was named the Council Bluffs Player of the Year and the Missouri River Conference Player of the year, as well as being named Setter of the Year as a senior.
Bohnet contributed for four seasons a Creighton and played in two NCAA tournaments. She was named to the Big East All-Academic team on three occasions.
Austin Ebertowski (Abraham Lincoln)
At A.L, Ebertowski led his team to a 9-1 record and a Class 4A state playoff berth. As a running back his senior year, he rushed for 2,078 yards and 39 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 13 yards per carry. One outing, he rushed for 451 yards – the second-highest single-game performance in Iowa high school football history.
Attending Northern Iowa University, Ebertowski saw action in eight games, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. UNI’s athletic department shows Ebertowski seeing action in just a single game in 2013.
He died in 2019 at age 25 while living in Reno, Nevada, according to Nonpareil archives.
Jake Waters (St. Albert)
At St. Albert, Waters compiled a 37-2 record and was a three-year started. He threw for 5,288 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,820 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was a three-time first-team Iowa Newspaper Association All-Iowa 1A quarterback.
After graduating from St. Albert, Waters played two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, including a 2012 campaign where he was named the 2012 NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Reivers to a 12-0 record and national championship.
He finished his career at Kansas State University, where he went on to become one of the most accurate and efficient quarterbacks in school history, leading the wildcats to a 17-9 record during his 26 career starts.
He broke K-State’s record for completion percentage, passing efficiency, total offensive yards per game (260.2) and passing yards per attempt among quarterbacks with 500 or more attempts (9.09)
He also finished his career second in school history in career touchdowns, third in passing yards per game, fourth in completions and total offensive yards (6,766), fifth in attempts and sixth in touchdowns responsible for (55).
Matt Waters (St. Albert)
The St. Albert star – and brother of Jake Waters – helped lead his prep school to two Iowa state championships playing quarterback and wide receiver. He was named a two-time first-team all-state player and earned four varsity letters in both football and basketball.
After graduating, Waters attended Iowa Western where, after redshirting in 2009, was part of back-to-back 9-2 seasons. As a Reiver, Waters tallied 92 catches for 1,542 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Transferring to the University of Ohio for two years, Waters appeared in all 13 games for the Bobcats in 2013, compiling 14 catches for 225 yards while also completing a pair of passes for 7 yards. His senior year, he started six of 11 games and ranked third on the team with 32 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns.
Garret Reisz (St. Albert)
Reisz was a three-sport athlete at St. Albert, earning letters in baseball, basketball and track. He was a two-time City Player of the Year winner and posted a 1.50 ERA as a senior, while also hitting 15 home runs.
Reisz was a two-time first-team all-state selection and four-time all-conference selection.
After graduating in 2018, Reisz attended Des Moines Area Community College where he made 11 appearances on the mound for the Bears, posting 32 strikeouts in 30 innings of work while allowing just 19 walks.
He is now on the Creighton Bluejays roster.
Jackson Scott-Brown (St. Albert)
Scott-Brown while attending St. Albert was ranked the No. 16 player in the state on Iowa Prep Rivals. He was named to the Des Moines Register second-team all-state team, first-team all-city and first-team all-district as a senior.
As an offensive tackle at Northern Iowa 2016-2018, Scott-Brown made an immediate impact. His freshman year he played in nine games, starting seven at left guard on the offensive live. His junior and senior seasons he played in all 13 games.
In 2018, he helped UNI rack up 1,737 rushing yards and 2,775 receiving yards and was part of an offensive line unit that gave up just 19 sacks the entire season.
Allie Petry (St. Albert)
The current St. Albert senior is committed to play volleyball at Iowa State University. As a sophomore, Petry ranked 12th in Class 2-A with 3.72 kills per set. As a six-rotation player, she also ranked second on the team with 3.55 digs per set, according to Nonpareil archives.
Her junior year, she helped lead the Saintes to a 24-10 record and a state semifinal appearance. That season, she had 446 kills, 31 aces, 268 digs and 31 blocks. This winter, she played with the Nebraska Elite.
